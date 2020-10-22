United Airlines announces daily nonstop Houston-Key West flights

United Airlines is to begin new daily nonstop service between Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) and Key West International Airport (EYW) on Dec. 17.

The service, on United’s Embraer E175 aircraft, is to offer seating for 70 passengers, with 58 main cabin and 12 first-class seats. The new seasonal flights, a new market with United for the Florida Keys, are to run through March 27.

“Texas is proving to be a popular draw for visitors who want to experience the Florida Keys,” said Richard Strickland, director of airports for the Florida Keys & Key West.

American Airlines has daily nonstop service between Dallas–Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and EYW.

Beginning Nov. 6, United also is to launch new nonstop service five times weekly into Key West from Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD). Those flights are to operate Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. On Dec. 17, United is to increase IAD flights to daily service.

United also has daily nonstop service to Key West from Chicago O’Hare (ORD) and New Jersey’s Newark Liberty (EWR) international airports.