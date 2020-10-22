Europe Cosmetics Preservative Market Revenue Growth Predicted at 8% through 2026

Pune, Maharashtra, October 22 2020 (Wiredrelease) Graphical Research –:Recent trends in the cosmetics and personal care industry have been heavily focused around making formulations more natural and organic. However, the use of biodegradable ingredients means that microorganisms can easily break them down. Without the addition of a suitable preservative, beauty and cosmetic product may become unsafe or unpleasant for use.

Preservatives serve as antimicrobial ingredients to cosmetics that help maintain the microbiological safety of products by inhibiting the growth of microbes. Europe cosmetics preservative market share is slated to witness substantial growth in the near future, with a stricter regulatory landscape promoting the use of natural and organic cosmetic ingredients. Following are some of the top trends augmenting the product demand.

Request for a sample of this report @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1316/sample

Demand for premium-quality skin care products

Most European countries have observed shifting consumer preference towards personalized skin care products in recent years. Consequently, regional beauty and cosmetic brands have been investing research and development of high-quality personal care formulations. Europe cosmetics preservative industry size from skin care application was estimated to be worth over US$130 million in 2019 and is likely to grow exponentially in the future.

A wide variety of preservatives such as essential oils, ascorbic acid and vitamin E are added to skin care products to make it suitable for all skin types and enhance their shelf life. These substances play an important role in preventing active ingredients and oil base formulations used in skin care products from oxidizing.

Wide use of synthetic cosmetic preservatives

Cosmetic ingredients can be broadly classified into natural and synthetic products. The demand for synthetic cosmetic preservatives across Europe is projected to witness a CAGR of more than 6.5% through 2026. These preservatives are widely preferred in cosmetic formulations as they offer better appearance, odor, texture, and product stability. In most hair care and skin care products, phenol derivatives are used as they are gentle and do not cause irritation.

The growing trend of premium and multifunctional cosmetics among European consumers has influenced the production of preservatives. In addition, consumers have become highly aware about the different products used in these formulations. The impact of a favorable regulatory framework will certainly provide regional cosmetics preservative manufacturers with lucrative opportunities.

Market for natural cosmetics in Germany

Germany cosmetics preservative market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 6.5% though 2026. The regional demand will be largely influenced by strict norms regulating cosmetics manufacturing and as well as use of preservatives. The European Union has made several amendments over the past few years to promote the use of biodegradable cosmetic ingredients.

In addition to a stringent regulatory scenario, one of the most prominent trends observed in Germany in recent years is the growing adoption of greener lifestyles among consumers and rising awareness regarding the environmental and personal benefits of using natural ingredients. A vast majority of German consumers today are willing to spend substantially on cosmetic and personal care products made up of natural and organic substances.

BASF SE, Clariant, Lonza, Ashland, and Chemipol are some of the notable cosmetics preservative suppliers across Europe. Many of these companies are exploring partnership opportunities in terms of supply and distribution contracts to expand their market presence.

Citing an instance, in April 2020, BASF had selected BTC Europe as its supply and distribution partner for the BASF Care Creations personal care portfolio, which includes emulsifiers, surfactants, polymers, cosmetic active ingredients, emollients, and preservatives, across the U.K. and Ireland.

Browse key industry insights along with Full TOC @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/table-of-content/1316/europe-cosmetics-preservative-market

This content has been published by Graphical Research company. The WiredRelease News Department was not involved in the creation of this content. For press release service enquiry, please reach us at [email protected].