Portable generator market to witness substantial traction in the Middle East

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, October 22 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:Portable generator deployment will be driven by the escalating consumer inclination towards smart technical updates and emergency readiness to counter lack of electricity supply, coupled with surging consumption of electricity. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), nearly 1.1 billion people across the world are still living with the lack of electricity supply. With 100% electricity supply majorly in developed countries, the low and middle-income countries still lack an adequate supply.

For instance, electricity access in India has grown to almost 85% from 43% in 1990. on the other hand, total electrification in Indonesia has grown to nearly 98% from 62% in 1990. Achieving universal access to electricity is essential for solving many global development challenges. As emerging countries are going through extensive development processes, the demand for adequate power is growing rapidly.

Apart from several government efforts, the lack of electricity is quite evident in some regions, propelling demand for small portable generators. According to Global Market Insights, Inc., global portable generators market is likely to record an annual installation of more than 10 million units by 2026.

Portable conventional generators are extensively used as emergency power backup in small scale industries, residential flats and recreational activities to render continuous power during blackouts, grid failure, and weather-related calamities. Reportedly, portable conventional generator captured a global market share of more than 65% in 2019. Also, exceptional features of the product such as quick response time to blackouts, availability of fuel options, and cost-efficiency would augment its demand in the coming years.

On account of the surging deployment across healthcare and off-grid military establishments, the <20 kW diesel units are expected to observe substantial growth by 2026. Growing dependency on electrical appliances and high acquisition in households has propelled the demand for electricity from residential spaces.

With increasing necessity to fulfill the electricity demand from healthcare establishments amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Brazil portable generator industry in Latin America is expected to gain considerable growth. Unavailability of 27*7 electricity supply along with growing cognizance about the availability of emergency power backup units should augment demand for all kinds of portable power supply equipment.

The presence of large-scale oil & gas exploration and CGD projects has resulted in the availability of diesel and gasoline in abundance, supporting the Middle East portable generator market to grow substantially in the coming years. Also, a recent decline in oil prices has encouraged the respective authorities to emphasize on minimizing dependency on oil. On the other hand, the introduction of Saudi Arabia Vision 2030, a governmental initiative that focuses on developing the public sector comprising tourism, recreation, infrastructure, education, and health is anticipated to boost small portable generator market expansion in the region.

Rising industry emphasis on integrated systems with advanced technology and several government initiatives encouraging adoption of energy efficient units will positively influence gensets demand. Prominent companies are aiming towards new product development driven by technological advancements, aesthetics, and competitive pricing policies. Extensive investment in R&D coupled with the adoption of modern technology by major industry participants could positively impact the market potential.

