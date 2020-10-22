Asia Pacific Smart Electric Meter Market is expected to observe high growth through 2026

Pune, Maharashtra, October 22 2020 (Wiredrelease) Graphical Research –:Ongoing power fluctuations and power shortages across the Asia Pacific region has evoked the need for smart electric meters which could not only look after the power outage issues but also add to the rising demand for electricity across various economies of the densely populated continent. Moreover, thriving real estate sector in conjugation with a dramatic upsurge in disposable consumer incomes and significant improvement in living standards of people, would further propel the trends across Asia Pacific smart electric meter market over the span of 2020 to 2026.

It is pivotal to mention that APAC smart electric meter market is also being driven by the stringent norms laid by various government authorities pertaining to reducing the chances of power thefts and incorporation of smart monitoring technologies for development of smart grid infrastructure. As per Global Market Insights, Inc., the APAC smart electric meter industry size would grow at a phenomenal pace in the years ahead, primarily due to the below mentioned trends:

Increased smart electric meter adoption across residential spaces

Smart electric meters have been observing huge demand across the residential areas in APAC regions, including countries like Japan, South Korea, Australian, and others. A reason to why these products are experiencing hefty gains in residential sector is expanding population and a paradigm shift towards deployment of highly energy efficient technologies.

On top of that, ongoing advancement of smart building solutions with improved efficiency to reduce electricity spending would further accelerate the product adoption. In line with the aforementioned, favorable regulatory norms regarding modernization of existing grid networks coupled with ongoing digitalization of power utilities would further support the industry progression over the forthcoming years.

Trending AMR smart metering systems

A significant decrease in electricity bills has enabled people living across the APAC economies to opt for AMR smart metering systems, product that implements energy codes for developed of smart buildings and looks after the reduction in electricity costs across a huge residential sector.

Companies and people have begun adopting AMR technology across power utilities to cut off the load management, enhance customer service, and improve the standards and risk of energy storage.

Elevating implementation of single phase smart electric meters

Various small, medium, and micro industries have been looking forward to deploying single phase smart electric meters at their industrial units to achieve required power results and operational efficiency. in this case, it would be appropriate to state that expansion of these industries, aligned with supportive government incentives would prompt the installation of these meters across the developing economies of the region.

Additionally, development of IoT enabled grid networks paired with integration of sustainable power infrastructure would stimulate the production adoption in the ensuing years.

Unveiling regional trends across APAC smart electric meter industry

Speaking of the regional landscape, APAC smart electric meter market is diversified into various economies including Japan, Australia, South Korea, and others. Given below is a brief snapshot of how these regions are expected to transform across the overall industry over the foreseeable time frame:

Japan

Japan smart electric meter market is touted to accrue notable returns in the upcoming years on grounds of rapid industrialization and extensive development across the service sector. More so, intervention of regulatory policies and government support would allow investors to explore the possibilities of investment in the business space. Besides, ongoing expansion of commercial establishments and other complexes coupled with high interest towards smart city development programs would also support the product demand across Japan.

South Korea

Rising government investments to cater to primary energy consumption of the Korean population aligned with stellar development of infrastructure across the country, would enable the South Korea smart electric meter business space to grow at an unprecedented pace over the forthcoming years. The regional market is also fueled by proactive implementation of smart digital technologies with an intent to modernizing the operations across service sector.

Apparently, the aforementioned trends are likely to open up new growth avenues for the Asia Pacific smart electric meter industry in the years to come.

