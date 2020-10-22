Flooded SLI battery market to witness high demand in America

Owing to the expansion in automobile production over the years along with the availability of lead-acid batteries, the America SLI battery market size has witnessed commendable growth in the last few years. Technological advancements made with respect to the design of the product along with the development have prompted the regional governments to introduce favorable policies related to the automotive sector.

This has invariably helped the SLI battery manufacturers in America to enhance the flooded, AGM, and EFB battery technology to achieve a competitive edge and meet the varying demands of the vehicle manufacturers. A considerably improved disposable income among the people in the region has supported the sale of vehicles in the past few decades. In the year 2018, nearly 2 million units of vehicles were sold in Canada.

One of the most prominent nations to have secured a leading position with respect to research and development in SLI batteries is the United States. The government authorities have involved the industry participants to improve the existing SLI technology and adopt updated versions. In 2018, the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory inked a deal with 14 members of the Advanced Lead Acid Battery Consortium with an aim to deploy updated X-ray solutions to test if they carry the ability to enhance the potential of lead batteries.

As per a study, America SLI Battery market size could amass USD 16 billion in total annual remuneration through 2026. Noticing the rapid environmental degradation due to carbon emissions globally, America has witnessed a rise in demand for light vehicles. Lower interest rates along with increased consumer confidence have driven Latin America SLI battery market size. Improving disposable income among the people along with the government’s focus on designing in-house automobile production facilities will positively influence the industrial growth prospects for the regional players.

Enhanced flooded battery technology has gained commendable demand due to the extended life offered, owing to the presence of active material of the plates coupled with a significant number of charging cycles when compared to a conventional battery solution. Their superior performance during use cars will accelerate the deployment of the product. Moreover, extreme charge and discharge performance, superior cranking amperage, and unique design are some of the other underlying characteristics of EFB batteries.

Regionally speaking, Mexico has emerged as a profitable revenue pocket in the vast SLI battery industry due to the production of heavy commercial vehicles in the country, along with a high number of on-road vehicles. Reduced wages and low automobile assembly compensation are some of the factors that allow vehicle manufacturers to invest more in the nation. According to OICA, during the year 2019 nearly 3.98 million vehicles were produced in Mexico.

SLI battery manufacturers across America are working towards enhancing their product portfolio and expanding their geographical reach. Some of the leading industry players include Crown Battery Manufacturing Company, GS Yuasa Corporation, Leoch International Technology Limited, Power-Sonic Corporation, and Trojan Battery Company, to name a few.

Apart from overseas expansion, leading battery manufacturers are aiming at enhancing automobile battery technologies by joining hands with regional players. Evidently, with enhanced product design and production technologies, America SLI battery industry is expected to unveil a new range of batteries that would be extremely durable, corrosion-resistant. This will magnify the production scope across distinct application areas.

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 4 America SLI Battery Market, By Technology

4.1 America SLI battery market share by technology, 2019 & 2026

4.2 Flooded

4.2.1 America market from flooded, 2015 – 2026

4.2.2 America market from flooded by country, 2015 – 2026

4.3 EFB

4.3.1 America market from EFB, 2015 – 2026

4.3.2 America market from EFB by country, 2015 – 2026

4.4 VRLA

4.4.1 America market from VRLA, 2015 – 2026

4.4.2 America market from VRLA by country, 2015 – 2026

4.4.3 AGM

4.4.3.1 America market from VRLA by AGM, 2015 – 2026

4.4.3.2 America market from VRLA by AGM by country, 2015 – 2026

4.4.4 GEL

4.4.4.1 America market from VRLA by GEL, 2015 – 2026

4.4.4.2 America market from VRLA by GEL, by country, 2015 – 2026

