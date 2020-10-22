Oilfield surfactants market will positively impact by adoption of silicone oilfield surfactants

With respect to the product segment, oilfield surfactants market are likely to contribute to the overall industry share considerably. The segment is projected to witness a CAGR of approximately 2% over the forecast timespan. Silicone surfactants are also called super spreading or wetting agents owing to their lower surface tension, which is beyond that of conventional non-ionic surfactants.

These surfactants are further classified into two types, oil-soluble, and water-dissolvable surfactants. Water-dissolvable surfactants usually spreads the water droplets before it dries, while the oil-soluble surfactants spread the oil a fraction of the spray droplet following the dissipation of water.

The primary use of silicone surfactants is with PGRs, insecticides, fungicides, herbicides; applications where extra-wetting and super-spreading is specifically required. All these factors are expected to further play a major role in fueling the oilfield surfactants market growth over the coming years.

Speaking in terms of the application in the oilfield surfactants market, the foamers application segment is likely to exhibit a healthy CAGR of more than 6% over projected timespan, from oil spill cleanup efforts. The surface-active materials are used to produce dispersants that help with the oil spill cleanups.

These materials, which include α/B-ethylhexylsulfosuccinate, and dioctyl-sodium sulfosuccinate, have a substantial impact on brackish and fresh water during cleanup operations.

On the regional front, the Latin America oilfield surfactants market is also forecast to witness tremendous growth over the coming years. Especially since a number of countries in the region, including Venezuela and Brazil, have made changes in their national policies that may create equitable fiscal as well as tax regimes that may further stimulate overall market growth by 2026.

Meanwhile, the Europe oilfield surfactants market is expected to account for a significant chunk of the overall market share by the end of the forecast timeframe. In fact, the region already holds an overall industry share of more than 24%, affording the region a respectable presence in the business landscape.

Recently, Norway, one of the largest oil exporters in the world, announced that it would be adjusting its crude oil production in efforts to support the global oil market stabilization efforts. This is expected to create significant growth impetus for oilfield surfactants across Europe in coming years.

The competitive landscape of the global oilfield surfactants market is inclusive of players such as Schlumberger Limited, Flotek Industries, Inc., Nouryon Holding B.V., Halliburton, 3M Company, Solvay, Clariant AG, Croda International PLC, Kao Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Oxiteno USA LLC, BASF SE, Lubrizol Corporation, and Sasol Limited among others.

