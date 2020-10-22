Robust application in the healthcare sector to foster polymer gel market size by 2024

Global Market Insights, Inc., estimates that the polymer gel market may exceed USD 55 billion by 2024.

Increasing adoption of hydrogels in medical applications such as wound dressing and drug delivery system (DDS) is expected to drive the demand for polymer gels by 2024. Governments and healthcare organizations are taking active initiatives to enhance overall patient experience. Robust use of gel forming polymers in the personal care and hygiene sector, and mostly in adult incontinence care, feminine care and baby care products may stir new business proceeds for polymer gel companies.

Hydrogels have a large water content that enables the transmission of oxygen and vapor in case of wounds and burns. Growing concerns over increasing global population are encouraging nations worldwide to make necessary healthcare reforms, augmenting the polymer gel business.

Given the rising demand in various sectors, polymer gel manufacturers are developing new products and solutions. For example, in 2020, global leader in polymer production, BASF launched Luviset 360, its new styling polymer for use in hair styling products including gels, waxes and creams in order to provide strength, flexibility and long-lasting hold in different textures.

The super absorbent polymer hydrogel segment is anticipated to witness high demand in agricultural sector over the coming years. Soils amended by super absorbent polymers have better nutrient release, less bacterial and microflora content as well as high nitrification properties. They help improve soil quality, decrease irrigation frequency and usage of fertilizers and save water.

The aerogels segment is estimated to grow rapidly as compared to conventional insulation media owing to distinct product properties such as stability in a diverse temperature range, corrosion resistance and less space requirement. The demand for aerogels in oil and gas insulation is expected to intensify in the coming years, with its market projected to garner over 8% CAGR. Extensive application as flexible and thin insulation for space suits, space shuttles and cryogenic insulation is also projected to boost product demand.

Gel forming polymers are used for a range of environmental processes such as mine tailings, industrial waste solidification, potable water well drilling, horizontal boring and tunneling, natural gas well swabbing, dredging waste, vacuum truck solidification, pit & lagoon remediation and solidification of liquid waste streams in natural gas & oil drilling fluid.

On a global scale, major companies operating in the polymer gel market include ADM, BASF, Cabot Corporation, Paul Hartmann, Cooper Company, JIOS Aerogel, Ashland, Aerogel UK, Nippon Shokubai, SNF Holding Company, ConvaTec Healthcare, Aspen, Buhler AG, Active Aerogels and Evonik. These firms are adopting various business strategies such as new product development, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and partnerships.

