North America HVAC Cables Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 38% during the forecast period 2020-2026

The North America HVAC cables market is projected to observe substantial growth due to its dynamic, cost-efficient, and tailored turnkey solution offerings. Heavy export of onshore cable system is estimated to drive business share through 2026.

In 2019, the North America HVAC cables market was valued at more than $1 billion. Growing energy demand throughout region’s developing economies is anticipated to push overall market size. Increasing funding in the T&D sector will contribute to product deployment. The North America HVAC cables market is also slated to foresee increasing expansion due to suitable regulatory norms for retrofit and refurbishment of existing energy transmission networks.

Rising electricity demand and robust developments in the offshore oil and gas industry is likely to expand the overall market size through the study period. Implementation of smart grid networks and stringent efficiency norms in order to tackle environmental issues should complement product demand.

HVAC cables are increasingly deployed due to their heavy load bearing capacity and lower power losses throughout utility network. Upsurge in the investments for the expansion of renewable power generation would magnify HVAC cable installations.

With reference to installation, submarine HVAC cables segment is projected to incur exponential growth as a result of increasing development activities across offshore oil and gas platforms, followed by rising preference towards the installation of offshore renewable energy infrastructure. Investments recorded from private and public companies may favor the offshore renewable energy sector of North America.

Stringent regulatory norms in order to promote energy-efficient environment should surge offshore product deployment. While implementation of upgraded cable laying technologies and procedures coupled with growing inter-country power transmission network should further push the product deployment over the forecast timespan.

Speaking of the voltage type, the >440 kV capacity HVAC cables are expected to record noteworthy application across power and process industries and oil and gas platforms. Characteristics of the product such as effective long and medium route power transmission, low sagging ability, high conductor ability, and the capability to endure high current are increasing its deployment. Moreover, ongoing replacement and refurbishment of traditional power structure would eventually bolster product demand.

The competitive landscape of the North America HVAC cables market is inclusive of players such as NKT, Nexans, ZTT, LS Cables & System, and ABB among others. Impact of COVID-19 on North America is affecting HVAC cable manufacturers. The outbreak has led to delays in the commissioning of upcoming projects. Non-operational manufacturing, installation and supply processes may restrain regional industry growth. However, increasing required for energy and growing need for efficient power transmission infrastructure could favor business scenario.

