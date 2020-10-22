Barite Market to cross $4.1bn by 2024: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Global Barite Market is estimated to exceed USD 4.1 billion by 2024; according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Rapidly growing oil & gas industry primarily in the U.S. owing to excess availability of shale reserves along with changing industry dynamics to increase dependency on alternative energy sources has pushed barite market size in the past few years. This is prospective to continue owing to strong need to meet energy demand in several industries including transportation, power, etc. which will subsequently generate ample growth avenues for barite market size by 2024.

In addition, positive growth indicators in the pharmaceuticals industry primarily in Asia Pacific will complement barite market size by 2024, owing to improving healthcare standards and rising geriatric population. This is due to widespread product applications in diagnosis and as fillers in plasters.

Sturdy growth in paints & coatings industry owing to rapid industrialization and urbanization in Asia Pacific will propel barite market size by 2024. White & off-white barite is majorly used to prepare pigments in the paints industry. Rapidly growing construction industry primarily in China and India due to mounting population and improving socio-economic factors will be driving paints & coatings demand across end user business such as automobile.

Inadequate geographical barite occurrence along with high transportation cost may hinder barite market size by 2024. Furthermore, easy accessibility to existing alternatives including hematite, ilmenite, etc. which are also used as weighing agent in the energy sector is likely to hamper barite market size by 2024.

