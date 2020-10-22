Advanced Glass Market players to provide bespoke solution in windshields

With glass playing an invaluable in a myriad of applications, including automotive, construction, gadgets and hospitals, advanced glass market share is touted to gain a notable uptick. Advances will continue to be witnessed in glass industry, helping stakeholders gain a competitive edge in the landscape.

The application of advanced glass has become pivotal given that the material is poised to provide unparalleled opportunities for industry players and other stakeholders in the market. Expanding penetration of smartphone and an upsurge in manufacturing of cars present bullish business outlook. Global Market Insights, Inc., has projected advanced glass market size to surpass US$110 bn by 2024.

The follow market dynamics will help advanced glass market companies build strategies and turn industry-specific trends into actionable opportunities for growth:

Trends in automotive industry for windshield

With the automotive industry witnessing technological advancements to offer better driving experience, automotive glassmakers are infusing funds in advanced glass for comfort, efficiency, safety and automobile performance.

Giving rise to tremendous possibilities, wiper-free windshields have come to the fore as automotive glassmakers continue to apply high-frequency sound waves to the glass surface. Besides, gorilla glass has taken the automotive industry by storm as it has creeped into the windshield of cars. Gorilla glass can resist impacts from gravel, stones and hailstones and can boost fuel-efficiency and reduce harmful CO2 emissions.

Of late, display projection has forged into automotive industry for they enable drivers to pair their smartphones with the windscreen of the car while driving. Simply put, display projection helps the occupants to text or make a call by using Bluetooth windscreen pairing.

Technological advancements in advanced glass market are likely to take the experience of driving cars to a new level. For instance, laminated glass has made its mark in windshield application given that it enhances driver vision during hostile climate. Laminated glass in automotive windshield application is likely to expand a robust CAGR of around 6.5% through 2024.

Growth opportunities in Europe

Europe is projected to appear as a viable investment hub with the U.K. witnessing traction for coated glass in hospitals, offices and commercial spaces. Rigorous regulations imposed by EU Commission to curb CO2 emissions will augur well for stakeholders in the region.

Stakeholders are expected to boost toughened glass portfolio for it has gained impetus roofs and walls for agriculture greenhouses. Some of the attributes such as high conductivity, high transparency will boost confidence of stakeholders. Toughened glass from greenhouse application is expected to surpass US$ 100 bn by 2024.

Potential restraints

Some of the factors such as high cost and demand supply imbalance of raw materials and processing cost may derail the industry growth.

Some of the leading companies profiled in the advanced glass market report are Sisecam Group, Guardian Industries, NSG, Glaze-Tech Industries, PPG Industries, among several others. In a bid to expand their footfall, these companies are expected to adopt business strategies, including mergers & acquisitions and product roll outs.

