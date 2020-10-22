Top 5 trends driving global flexographic printing inks market

According to a Global Market Insights, Inc. report, global flexographic printing inks market size is projected to exceed US$14 billion by 2024.

The UV curable flexographic printing inks market will be augmented by exceptional features such as quick-drying nature and harmless impact on the environment or health. These inks require high-intensity UV radiation for the ink drying process that offers quick-drying and increase the printing rate. Notably, out of the total flexographic inks market share, the UV curable inks accounted for over 14% share in 2017.

The flexographic printing inks market will be driven by the higher demand for flexible packaging in the coming years. The flexographic inks have a widespread application in the packaging of goods such as beverages, food, textile, and cosmetics among others. With the existence of heavy competition among product manufacturers, the need to have a superior and attractive packaging is fueling up the demand for flexographic ink.

Glass printing for luxurious packaging

Glass printing for luxurious packaging is adding up to substantial consumption of flexographic inks. As an example, for installing a bespoke magnet and ribbon loop inserting machine that is extensively utilized for luxury packaging, a U.K. firm, the Pollard Group had invested over US$170,000 to upgrade their luxury packaging capabilities. Extensive investments in the packaging sector will lead to the consumption of innovative inks and related products.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1163

Preference for bio-friendly inks

The presence of volatile organic compounds (VOC) and toxic metals in several printing inks have raised concerns regarding emission and complications for human health. Owing to health concerns, the government agencies are emphasizing on using bio-friendly substitutes, which could result in hampering the flexographic ink market progression. Contrastingly, flexographic UV- cured and water-based inks that do not possess such toxicity and harmful effects on human health are witness to maintain consistent consumption.

Quick-drying solvent based ink

Solvent based inks possess quick-drying property, abrasion resistance, durability, and accelerate printing rates. On account of quick-drying characteristic, the ink is highly preferable for various applications. Reportedly, the solvent based flexographic inks industry share is poised to expand at 4% of CAGR through 2024. On the other hand, many solvent based inks do possess toxicity that could hamper its market growth, as several agencies such as the FDA have strict guidelines regarding its usage.

E-commerce driving packaging demand

The rising prevalence of e-commerce businesses is fueling up the demand for folding cartons for product packaging and hassle-free logistics. By 2024, folding cartons will contribute more than 15% of the net flexographic printing inks industry share. On account of untidy packaging, several instances of product return have been observed in e-commerce businesses. The incorporation of innovative packaging like folding cartons in these cases will result in a profitable outcome for suppliers.

Request for customization @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/1163

Medicine packaging in North America

In 2017, the revenue for the North America flexographic printing inks market was valued at over US$3 billion. Companies are producing safe and innovative printing inks that have a greater printing rate, and harmless effects on the environment and health. Also, the flourishing pharmaceutical industry in the region creating tremendous demand for medicine packaging materials, which will render a sustainable market environment for the product in the region.

Prominent flexographic printing ink producers include Jiangmen Toyo, XSYS Print Solutions, Zhongshan DIC Colour, INX International, Flint Group, Sun Chemical, TOKA, ALTANA AG, Wikoff Color, RUCO, Taiyuan Coates, Tercel Ink, TOYO Ink, and Zeller+Gmelin.

About Global Market Insights:

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Contact Person: Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone:1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: [email protected]