Robust printing inks application to boost polyethylene wax market trends

Global polyethylene wax market share could cross USD 150 billion in total annual remuneration by the end of 2024. The product sees integral usage in textiles, furniture, plastic products, wooden items, automotive, electronics, metals, and containerboards. Once the product is blended with coating material it results in an enhanced chemical and thermal resistance, thermal stability, gloss, and rheology.

Aided by the exceptional capability to improve the properties of finished products, global polyethylene wax market has witnessed considerable gains in the last few years. when used on different materials, especially plastic, polyethylene wax possesses the ability to enhance the process parameters of the final output.

it is important to state that the plastic industry has witnessed notable expansion over the last few decades and the properties of polyethylene wax have made it an integral component across vast business space. Undeniably, the product’s widespread deployment in plastic production and the massive growth observed in this sphere are likely to positively influence its consumption.

Developments in the electronics, construction, and automobile industries over time have supplemented polyethylene wax consumption. PE wax powder has gained significant demand since they exhibit unique characteristics like superior scratch resistance, improved viscosity modification, improved anti-sticking in the PVC melts, and others.

With respect to the application spectrum, polyethylene wax processing. The product also witnesses robust demands in the formulation of printing inks to improve its friction coefficient and gloss.

The demand for printing inks in newspapers, catalogues, banners, and brochures will amplify the industry prospects. Moreover, modern packaging trends that aim at ensuring complete protection to the product while sealing the shelf life and authenticity in textiles, electronic gadgets, food and beverages, and pharmaceuticals among numerous others will support the demand for polyethylene wax.

Asia Pacific has emerged as a key consumption belt over the years. Strong growth patterns in the regional plastic and automotive sectors along with infrastructure development activities have paved the way for product use. Polyethylene wax is used in economies such as India and China to produce candles during respective festival seasons.

polyethylene wax market finds application in cosmetics and personal care items to modify the skin feel, boost SPF, offer waterproofing benefits, and to enhance the wash, wear and rub resistance of formulations. Due to the high melting point of these waxes, they are used as thickening agents and to enhance the wear properties of the formulations.

Various polyethylene wax companies are working towards increasing their customer base and increasing their geographical reach by way of acquisitions, mergers and strategic alliances. U.S. based specialty chemicals company – Lubrizol Corporation announced the acquisition of Bavaria Medizin Technologie GmbH to offer enhanced services to pharmaceutical and medical devices companies.

Additionally, the acquisition of BMT aimed at expanding Lubrizol’s product designing, development, and manufacturing techniques. Other notable companies of polyethylene wax market include Arya Chem, WIWAX, Honeywell International, Micro Powders, BASF SE, and SCG Chemicals, among others.

