Key pharmaceutical applications to fuel glutathione market through 2025

Given the rise of pharmaceutical industry in countries such as the U.S. and Canada, North America is likely to be a happy hunting ground for stakeholders eyeing to expand their portfolios in glutathione market. Notably, glutathione tends to protect thiol groups in molecules, including enzymes and proteins.

Investment in APAC is likely to pick pace as end-markets continue to exhibit inclination towards skin care products. Use of glutathione for skin care has been providing a viable environment for growth of novel skin cells.

Strikingly, skincare products containing glutathione are being used to relieve and treat heavy metals in skins. It is worth noting that glutathione has become popular among the masses as a tremendous skin-whitening agent. It is expected that stakeholders will continue to infuse investments in both North America and APAC to expand their portfolios.

Rising demand for organic cosmetics to lighten and tighten the skin will foster glutathione market share in the next few years. The product is used in skin serums, sunscreens, lotions and face packs. There has been an increase in the manufacturing activities to cater to the steadily growing demand for herbal cosmetics.

Significant consumption of glutathione (GSH) levels will result in stomach bloating and cramping problems which have the potential to limit the lucrative industry growth as well as impact the price trends in the glutathione market over the projected time period. The product, however, has been used to cure various diseases such as cancer and autism that will leave a positive impact on glutathione demand.

Glutathione market size is projected to exceed USD 295 million by 2025, with consistent use across pharmaceutical and food applications. The market has been fragmented with key players that include Xi’an Fengzu Biological Technology Co., Ltd, Herbo Nutra, Cayman Chemical Company, Anhui Bio-Technology Co., LTD and Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd. Manufacturers invest in R&D activities to advance technologies that introduce innovative new products and helps in product expansion.

