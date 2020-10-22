Spray adhesives market growth is fueled by rising huge demand across the transportation and building and construction sectors

The growth of the spray adhesives market is fueled by rising huge demand across the transportation and building and construction sectors. Spray adhesives provide a strong bond with an expansive range of lightweight materials. Apparently, these adhesives are available in the form of droplets and operate as robust adherents in the aerosol form. Apart from that, spray adhesives also offer high end resistance from heat and moisture to retain a strong and permanent bond to cater to myriad application scopes and industries.

Spray adhesives market is expected to witness prominent growth on the back of burgeoning demand from the packaging industry. Spray adhesives are extensively used across packaging applications such as film laminating, cut out windows laminating, and bonding of folding boxes. These adhesives play a pivotal role in ensuring a permanent and reliable bonding as well as provide food safety, sustainability and energy efficiency.

The product is mostly used for sealing bags, wraps, and trays. With increasing consumption of soft drinks, dairy products, bakery products, and cereals, the demand for spray adhesives may augment considerably in the coming years.

Sika’s 2018 development of a unique adhesive proves that spray adhesive manufacturers are leaving no stone unturned to explore the unmet opportunities prevailing in this vertical. Sika introduced a new spray applied insulation adhesive, Sika C-250 spray adhesive which has been designed to reduce the installation time by over 20 per cent. The product is also compatible with most substrates, and is able to lower project delivery times and labor costs. This product launch stands as a testament to the fact the global spray adhesive market will continue to be characterized by novel product innovations and may proliferate at a prodigious pace over the upcoming years.

