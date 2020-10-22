Cross-Linked Polyethylene Market 2020 In-Depth Analysis of Industry Share, Size, Growth Outlook up to 2024

Owing to a wide range of domestic, healthcare, and industrial applications, global cross-linked polyethylene market share has witnessed considerable growth in the past few years with products that offer enhanced performance and durability. Characteristics like improved temperature strength, chemical strength, and the ability to control the slow formation of cracks make PEX pipes a viable option for public and portable water service lines.

The need for extremely reliable and corrosion-resistant quality pipes for fire sprinkler systems has amplified the need for a high-quality cross-linked polyethylene solution. These products are ideal for large scale residential and commercial projects as they offer benefits such as reduced cost, lightweight and simplified transportation.

The economic improvement among people over the years across the world has magnified the demand for a better living style. The automotive sector, in particular, along with the growing use of plastic pipes in the solar industry has supplemented growth trends. Moreover, the popularity of PEX pipes is growing as compared to conventional copper tubes in plumbing applications.

With respect to the type of technology, in the year 2017, the peroxide technology segment was responsible for more than 1700 kilotons. Crosslinking of polyethylene with the help of peroxide offers a uniform degree of crosslinking of nearly 90% when compared to other processes. This manufacturing method showcases superior heat stability, is cost-effective, and offers a good shelf life.

Globally, cross-linked polyethylene market finds traction in advanced plumbing solutions where it acts as an alternative to PVC and copper since they do not perform effectively when chlorinated water passes through the pipes over prolonged periods and at high temperature. PEX pipes provide flexibility during installation and may effectively handle the pressure of water at joints in residential water distribution systems. The industry players are focusing on R&D to develop more durable and resilient types of PEX products.

In Asia Pacific, there is a growing demand for plumbing in both the commercial and residential sectors due to improved urbanization over time. China has emerged among the largest product consumers due to the easy availability of raw materials, growing R&D activities, and the increasing infrastructure development strategies.

Another major growth prospect for the market is the use of the product in surgeries for joint replacements that help in providing a safer and pain-free living for patients suffering from osteoarthritis. According to studies, in knee and hip replacement arthroplasty, which comprises replacing a dysfunctional joint with a prosthesis, cross-linked polyethylene can be used to make the implants.

The reduced wear of implants surface made with cross-linked polyethylene bearing makes the material suitable for younger patients when compared to the traditional polyethylene implant solutions. There have a longer life and allow people to be more active.

Major cross-linked polyethylene companies are constantly working to improve their offerings in order to meet customer demands and to achieve a competitive edge. Some of the notable market players include ExxonMobil, Dow Chemical Company, AkzoNobel, Arkema, and Borealis, among various others.

