Pegasus Airlines launches new Antalya – Moscow flight

Pegasus, Turkey’s digital airline, is adding a new route to its growing number of direct flights from Antalya, Turkey, with the launch of its direct flights to Moscow.

The inaugural flight from Antalya to Moscow will take off on 10 November 2020. Pegasus Airlines flights will depart at 10:00 local time from Antalya Airport to Moscow Domodedovo Airport every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday; whilst flights will depart from Moscow Domodedovo Airport at 14:15 local time to Antalya Airport on the same days. Flights are on sale now from £64.99 one-way from Antalya to Moscow; and from £74.99 GBP from Moscow to Antalya.

Pegasus will fly directly from Antalya to five domestic destinations in Turkey: Adana, Kayseri, Trabzon, Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen and Ankara; whilst seven international routes are now available from Antalya: to Tel Aviv, London, Bishkek, Moscow, Krasnodar, Amman and Almaty.