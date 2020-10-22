What Tier 2 means for visitors in Waikiki?

Ready for a Helicopter Sightseeing Tour in Hawaii? Would you like to stay in a vacation rental instead of a hotel? What about the gym or golf?

A week ago Hawaii opened up for tourism allowing arrivals without mandatory Quarantine and a fresh negative COVID-19 test when arriving. At the same time, Hawaii was in Tier One, the highest level on a sliding scale of 4 in a reopening strategy for the State of Hawaii.

Today Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced that the City and County of Honolulu’s Emergency Order No. 2020-29 is moving the Island of Oahu with Honolulu and Waikiki from Tier 1 to Tier 2 as of tomorrow, Thursday, October 22 .

Also today HawaiiGovernor David Ige. Governor Ige approved Honolulu’s 8th emergency proclamation, extending the emergency period related to the COVID-19 pandemic through November 30.

Based on Emergency Order No. 2020-29, starting on Thursday, October 22, the City will operate under Tier 2 of Honolulu’s Reopening Strategy .

Tier 2 includes, but is not limited to, the following changes:

Restaurants: groups of 5 allowed regardless of household/living unit

Personal Care Services allowed

Legal Short Term Vacation Rentals allowed

Gyms and Fitness Facilities allowed operating indoors at 25% capacity

Indoor group physical activity classes allowed with no more than 5 people

Outdoor group physical activity classes allowed with no more than 10 people

Hawaii Golf Phase 2.5

Other commercial attractions, groups of 5 allowed indoors at 50% capacity

Helicopter tours at 50% capacity allowed

All essential and designated businesses and operations will still need to comply with Social Distancing Requirements and other conditions as outlined in the Order.