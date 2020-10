Cayman Islands launches Global Citizen Concierge Program

While the borders to the Cayman Islands remain closed to commercial airlift and cruise traffic at this time, the Cayman Islands is pleased to officially announce the launch of the Global Citizen Concierge Program (GCCP), a tourism initiative designed for digital nomads looking to take advantage of the flexibility provided by remote work. As thousands of corporations opt to keep their workforce at-home for the foreseeable future, eligible professionals and families can upgrade their home offices significantly, by choosing to live and work remotely in the Cayman Islands for up to two years by acquiring a Global Citizen Certificate. Formally launching on October 21, 2020 and facilitated by the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism (CIDOT) in conjunction with the Ministry of Tourism and supporting government departments, the GCCP will provide the highest standard of personalized service for long-term guests and global citizens from arrival to departure.

“Global Citizen Concierge provides the perfect opportunity for remote workers to live the life of their dreams on our idyllic shores and amongst our Caymankind people,” said Hon. Deputy Premier and Minister of Tourism, Moses Kirkconnell. “Our Government has been successful in the face of the global health crisis and we’ve emerged as a safe haven in the Caribbean. Now more than ever, businesses are embracing the flexibility of digital existence, with many employees seeking a change of scenery and lifestyle. Remote workers can now spend up to two years living and working in the Cayman Islands – reinvigorating their nine-to-five schedules with Caymankindness and elevating their work-life balance with sun, sand, sea and safety in Cayman.”

Across the globe, major corporations have adopted flexible work policies, allowing their employees to work wherever they can be productive. With world-class infrastructure and first-rate amenities, the Cayman Islands is the ideal destination for digital nomads. Global citizens can begin their day with a stroll along Seven Mile Beach, snorkel with stingrays in the clear waters of the Caribbean during lunch and be “home for dinner” with offerings from the Culinary Capital of the Caribbean’s best locales. Not to mention, remote workers have the unique opportunity to truly immerse themselves in the wonders of island life in the Cayman Islands.

Travelers interested in obtaining a Global Citizen Certificate are invited to apply online. The criteria for the GCCP stipulates the following:

Applicants must provide a letter showing proof of employment with an entity outside of the Cayman Islands stating position and annual salary. Minimum salary requirements are as follows:

Individual applicants must make a minimum household income of US$100,000 for single households.

Applicant with an accompanying spouse/civil partner must make a minimum household income of US$150,000 for two person households.

Applicant with a spouse/civil partner and dependent* child or children must make a minimum household income of US$180,000.

Applicant with a dependent child or children must make a minimum household income of US$180,000.

Image of valid passport photo page and visa, if relevant for all applicants in party. Please click here to find the most updated visa information. A notarized bank reference. Proof of current health insurance coverage for all applicants in your party. Applicants and adult dependents must provide a police clearance/record or similar documentation based on applicant’s country of origin.

*A dependent is considered a spouse, fiancé/fiancée, civil partners, parents, grandparents, siblings, or children up to tertiary education enrollment. Children must be enrolled in a local private school or enrolled in homeschooling.

Global Citizen Certificate Fees