Stress-free staycation at Centara Watergate Pavillion Hotel Bangkok

Centara Watergate Pavillion Hotel Bangkok, situated in the heart of the city, has unveiled a unique range of upscale Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) packages for Thai citizens, international travellers and expatriates returning to Thailand. The hotel will start welcoming Alternative State Quarantine guests on 26 October 2020.

The renowned upscale hotel, owned and managed by Thailand’s leading hotel operator, is offering a series of government-approved staycation experiences for the duration of the mandatory 15-night quarantine period in association with Piyavate Hospital. Each all-inclusive option includes full-board dining, exclusive airport transfer and access to the highest levels of healthcare.

Accommodation options at the state-of-the-art urban hotel cater to all price points, ranging from 26-square-metre Superior Room to the spacious, 43-square-metre Deluxe One-Bed Suite.

Room type/ Rate (net)

● Superior / THB48,500

● Deluxe / THB55,000

● Deluxe Family Resident / THB70,000

● Deluxe One-Bed Suite / THB77,000

During the two-week stay, guests can benefit from 24-hour room service, high-speed internet, a 20 percent discount on all in-room dining and laundry services and room cleaning services every other day after the third day. Access to world-class healthcare, meanwhile, is provided by the internationally-accredited Piyavate Hospital. This includes two Covid-19 tests at the start and end of the stay in a designated screening area and access to a 24-hour on-call nurse. Upon departure, guests receive an official Covid-19-free certificate.

Families and couples returning together can share rooms where applicable, for a charge of THB33,000 per additional person per room, inclusive of three meals a day and two Covid-19 tests. Moreover, Thai citizens receive a THB2,000 discount on each package.

To ensure guests’ arrivals in the country is seamless, confirmed flight itineraries are required three days prior to airport arrival, in addition to full payment upon reservation.

Since launching in 2013, the 281-room Centara Watergate Bangkok has become one of Bangkok’s most popular hotels for guests seeking stylish accommodation and state-of-the-art amenities in the heart of the city.

ABOUT CENTARA

Centara Hotels & Resorts is Thailand’s leading hotel operator. Its 81 properties span all major Thai destinations plus the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, China, Japan, Oman, Qatar, Cambodia, Turkey, Indonesia and the UAE. Centara’s portfolio comprises six brands – Centara Reserve, Centara Grand Hotels & Resorts, Centara Hotels & Resorts, Centara Boutique Collection, Centra by Centara and COSI Hotels – ranging from 5-star city hotels and luxurious island retreats to family resorts and affordable lifestyle concepts supported by innovative technology. It also operates state-of-the-art convention centres and has its own award-winning spa brand, Cenvaree. Throughout the collection, Centara delivers and celebrates the hospitality and values Thailand is famous for including gracious service, exceptional food, pampering spas and the importance of families. Centara’s distinctive culture and diversity of formats allow it to serve and satisfy travellers of nearly every age and lifestyle.

Over the next five years, Centara aims to become a top 100 global hotel group, while spreading its footprint into new continents and market niches. As Centara continues to expand, a growing base of loyal customers will find the company’s unique style of hospitality in more locations. Centara’s global loyalty programme, Centara The1, reinforces their loyalty with rewards, privileges and special member pricing.

Find out more about Centara at www.CentaraHotelsResorts.com

