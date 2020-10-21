Ferrari World Abu Dhabi launches new state-of-the-art tourist attractions

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is introducing two state-of-the-art thrilling experiences, the Ferrari World Abu Dhabi Roof Walk and Zip Line, on November 5. The two new additions will bring the World’s Leading Theme Park’s exciting offerings to include over 43 Ferrari-inspired attractions for both adults and younger guests, in line with its efforts to provide world-class, family-friendly experiences for guests of all ages.

With the Ferrari World Abu Dhabi Roof Walk experience, guests will embark on an adventure unlike any other, allowing them to scale the signature Ferrari World Abu Dhabi red roof and take in spectacular vista views of Yas Island.

Guests looking for more adrenaline-fueled action can try the new Ferrari World Abu Dhabi Zip Line. A first-of-its-kind attraction on Yas Island, guests can expect unrivalled Ferrari-inspired thrills as they zip from the heart of Ferrari World Abu Dhabi through the Flying Aces roller coaster loop. For those seeking to embark on an adventure with family and friends, the dual racing challenge onboard the Ferrari World Abu Dhabi Zip Line is not to be missed.

Bianca Sammut, General Manager at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Acting Head of Yas Theme Parks commented: “We’re delighted to launch the new Ferrari World Abu Dhabi Roof Walk and Zip Line experiences at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi in line with the 10th anniversary celebrations. These experiences complement the thrilling mix of activities that guests can enjoy when they visit the theme park. As we hit our phenomenal 10-year milestone we have evolved so much at the Park, but one thing that hasn’t changed is our promise to continuously elevate our world-class guest experience. We can’t wait for our guests to experience it all and create unforgettable memories at the Ferrari-inspired Park.”

In addition to launching the Ferrari World Abu Dhabi Roof Walk and Zip Line experiences, the Park previously introduced family-friendly attractions, such as the Family Zone and the Hypercars Exhibition, earlier this year. These additions come as part of the Park’s commitment to adding new offerings that complement its Ferrari-inspired adventure.

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is also home to a variety of mouthwatering eateries, including Mamma Rossella. The signature Italian restaurant is known for its authentic pizzas and pasta and even offers a special kids menu designed exclusively with the appetite of younger guests in mind.

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi has worked alongside the relevant authorities to implement stringent precautionary measures throughout the Park including mandatory online booking to ensure that the limited capacity is adhered to, thermal screening cameras, safe distance markers at all rides and outlets, modified ride capacity as well as modified dining and shopping experiences. As a direct result of its efforts, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi was awarded the ‘Go Safe’ certification by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi). The program aims to enforce global standards for safety and cleanliness across all tourism and retail establishments in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.