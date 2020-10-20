Solar Panel Cleaning Market Estimated To Grow At A CAGR Of Above 11% During 2026

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, October 20 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:Growing focus on renewable integration across the global energy mix will drive solar panel cleaning market trends, along with decreasing overall unit cost of solar PV panels. Higher emphasis on panel efficiency optimization may bolster cleaning technology development. Solar panels are experiencing consistent demand owing to key benefits like easy installation, reduced electricity bills, and environment friendly properties.

There is a rise in consumer preference for cleaner and sustainable energy source along with availability of smart solar panel cleaning technologies to optimize energy efficiency. Moreover, developing nations have witnessed rising investments towards development of solar power projects along with lucrative government initiatives such as incentives & subsidies for net feed-in-tariffs and metering.

The deployment of solar modules across residential sector in the recent years has gained substantial momentum on account of easy availability of the product along with favorable regulatory norms encouraging product deployment. Eminent government initiatives for grid-tied solar installations has encouraged solar panel deployment.

Estimates suggest that solar panel cleaning market size will hit over USD 1 billion in annual valuation by 2026. Authorization of green building codes & standards across various regions to develop an energy-efficient infrastructural environment may favor business growth. Electrostatic solar panel cleaning is gaining immense popularity owing to the ability to enhance power output by the utilization of natural wing, efficient operation on surface dust deposition and applications for high voltage PV modules.

The cleaning technique is widely applicable across mega solar power plants constructed in arid or desert areas located at low latitudes, as the technique offers reduction of adhesion force and uses limited to no water for cleaning. Moreover, low energy consumption, utilization of potentially cost-effective voltage source, higher durability and longer life cycle are some of the major features fostering electrostatic solar panel cleaning industry size.

In 2019, residential solar panel cleaning industry recorded annual revenue of over USD 48 million and is estimated to showcase growth rate of 8% through 2026.Technological advancements in PV module cleaning systems is significantly enhancing power outputs. Also, ongoing advancements in existing water-based cleaning techniques, is not only allowing cost-effective cleaning but is also focused towards professional cleaning and maintenance services.

For instance, SunBrush Mobile, a leader in solar module cleaning and maintenance solutions had announced a compact solution in 2018, in a bid to enable cleaning on uneven grounds and to provide longer lifespan to the machines that will retain the cleaning capability of a solution.

Rising customer inclination toward efficient cleaning options and the adoption of advanced technological equipment with lower cost structure may further stimulate water brushes solar panel cleaning market forecast. Latin America solar panel cleaning market size is expected to showcase major growth on account of growing focus of regional government on integration of sustainable energy into the overall energy mix.

Government initiatives such as mandatory assembly of BNDESs LSRs, PV modules, and similar reforms across the region will positively impact industry growth. Rising investments directed towards the development of unconventional energy sources will favor industry expansion. Key players operating across the global solar panel cleaning market include Service Professional, Saint Gobain, Ecoppia, Solbright and Pacific Panel Cleaners, amongst others.

