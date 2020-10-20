Europe Vacuum Insulated Pipe Market Report Provide Insights into Growth Strategies Adopted by Top Companies in the Industry 2026

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, October 20 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:Europe vacuum insulated pipe market outlook is likely to be driven by growing demand for cryogenic liquid from healthcare and chemical industries in the region. Increasing consumption of natural gas for power generation application is driving rapid growth in LNG trade, which, in turn, is propelling vacuum insulated pipe industry demand. Expansion of LNG infrastructure across the developed economies of the region on account of shifting focus toward energy efficiency and power generating sources utilizing gases will fuel Europe vacuum insulated pipe expansion in the coming years. In 2019, Europe vacuum insulated pipe industry accounted for USD 250 million and is likely to witness installation of 1,400 Km through 2026.

Cryogenic applications account for a substantial industry expansion and is forecast to showcase impressive growth rate over the analysis period. Growing demand for natural gas from energy-intensive industries, including food & beverage, refining, and chemical industries may also boost product penetration.

Supportive regulatory policies and ongoing retirement of coal-based station is resulting in shifting focus toward gas-based power generation. Moreover, increasing deployment of vacuum insulated pipes across industries including chemical, food packaging and hospitals due to lower gas losses will foster vacuum insulated pipe industry size.

France vacuum insulated pipe industry is projected to register a CAGR of 5% over 2020-2026. Increasing investments by government and private institutions toward aerospace industry for space programs and military aircrafts testing may supplement industry share. Rapid development of manufacturing facilities and expanding food & beverage and chemical industries in the country along with growing natural gas trade will positively impact regional market growth. Moreover, implementation of energy-efficiency policies and various plans pertaining to climate change control, such as Paris Climate Pact may create a conducive environment for product adoption.

Rapid development of food packaging sector along with increasing per capita income of consumers has been instrumental in driving robust growth of food & beverage sector. In the European manufacturing sector, F&B industry accounts for a major share in in terms of value addition. In 2018, the food and beverage production across the Europe generated revenue of over USD 197.94 billion.

Continuation of busy lifestyles in the developed countries of the region has increased the trade of frozen and packaged food products significantly. Rise in number of manufacturing and processing units in Europe will directly influence vacuum insulated pipe industry growth. Also, burgeoning investments toward the development of Tier 2 & 3 cities in the region along with the increasing interregional trade activities will boost product adoption.

In 2019, Europe standard vacuum insulated pipes market stood at USD 200 million. These pipes are made of firm steel, which is then combined with vacuum between inner and outer pipes. Standard pipes are used to transfer large volume of cryogenic liquid over long distances. These pipes are widely used to transfer liquid gases, such as nitrogen, oxygen, and LNG across Europe. Standard pipes are gaining wide acceptance due to various advantages offered by them, including ease of transportation and comparatively low cost.

The key players operating in Europe vacuum insulated pipe market include Chart Industries, Air Liquide, TMK, Demaco etc. The leading players are focusing on growth ventures and business collaborations as key strategies to expand their global reach.

