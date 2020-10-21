Singapore Tourism partners with Expedia to target international markets

Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Expedia have inked a two-year global marketing partnership. Its focus is to stimulate the local tourism industry by supporting home-grown businesses and strengthen Singapore’s position as a destination of choice when international travel resumes. As international travel gradually resumes, STB and Expedia, through its Expedia Group Media Solutions brand, will jointly promote Singapore as the destination of choice in 10 overseas markets – Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, United Arab Emirates, Germany, France, Switzerland, Canada, United Kingdom and United States. Apart from offering attractive promotions for travel-related products and experiences such as flight promotions, online display ads and creative campaigns will also be rolled out to put Singapore at the top of international travellers’ minds.

“Local businesses are the heart and soul of our tourism industry, and it is important to support them through this challenging period. When global travel returns and when the time is right, this partnership with Expedia will allow the Singapore tourism industry to tap on Expedia’s vast global network and user base to help local businesses reach new customers,” said Lynette Pang, Assistant Chief Executive (Marketing Group), Singapore Tourism Board.

“As we work towards stimulating demand for domestic tourism and subsequently international leisure tourism as global travel gradually resumes, Expedia is uniquely positioned to leverage our global expertise, influence and technology to reinvigorate the Singapore tourism industry and help local tourism establishments sustain and grow their operations in the post-pandemic future,” said AngChoo Pin, Senior Director, Government and Corporate Affairs, and Managing Director Asia, Expedia Group.