Hong Kong announces health code plan for cross-border travel

The HKSAR government announced that Hong Kong is in advanced internal talks to reopen the border for local residents living in mainland China to return to the city.

The government of Hong Kong is planning to unveil a health code plan to enable cross-border travel as the COVID-19 in Hong Kong stabilizes.

The HKSAR officials are hoping the move will help revive the beleaguered Hong Kong economy.

Those who sign up for the health code will have to take a COVID-19 test from an authorized medical facility or lab, and provide information to verify their identities, such as travel documents and phone numbers. Hong Kong residents can then apply for a digital certificate from the Guangdong or Macau authorities, confirming the negative test results so that they can be exempted from quarantine restrictions upon their arrival.

Similarly, the same health code will be used for travelling to overseas countries once Hong Kong has a travel bubble in place with other countries.