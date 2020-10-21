Skål International Elections and Awards 2020 Results

During the virtual Annual General Meeting held on Saturday, October 17, 2020, Skål International Elections took place and delegates voted their new Executive Board for 2021:

• Vice President Bill Rheaume (Canadian Rockies, Canada) becomes the President Elect, while Directors Burcin Turkkan (Atlanta, USA) was elected to the position of Senior Vice President and Fiona Nicholl (Cairns, Australia) was elected to the position of Junior Vice President.

• Juan Ignacio Steta (Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico) and Marja Eela-Kaskinen (Turku, Finland) are the new Directors elected and Rafael Millan Perez (Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico) is the new Auditor.

• Zlatan Fröhlich (Zagreb, Croatia) and William Moyer (Washington D.C., U.S.A.) were bestowed the Membre d’Honneur distinction.

INTERNATIONAL SKÅL COUNCIL

The International Skål Council welcomes their new Skål Council Board:

• President: Denise Scrafton (Australia).

• Vice Presidents: Julie Dabaly-Scott (Kenya) and Jean-François Coté (Canada).

FLORIMOND VOLCKAERT FUND

Past-President Hulya Aslantas (Istanbul, Turkey) has been appointed as the new Trustee and joins Past-Presidents Tony Clegg-Butt (Nairobi, Kenya), who becomes the Coordinating Trustee, and Mok Singh (Los Angeles, USA) in this endeavour.

PRESIDENT’S AWARDS

• Order of Skål Merit: Denis Smith, Skål International Winnipeg, Canada.

• Corporate Order of Skål Merit: Best Western International and Nepal Tourism Board (first Skål International Destination of the Year (SIDY).

• Skålleague of the Year: Jean François Coté, Skål International Quebec, Canada.

• Skål Ambassador of the Year: Roger Dow, Skål International Washington D.C., USA.

• Skål Future Leader of the Year: Beverly Nanchen, Skål International Perth, Australia.

Skål Special Awards for 2020 (“For going that Extra Mile in this Unprecedented year”):

• Andrew Wood, Skål International Bangkok, Thailand.

• Steve Richer, Skål International Washington D.C., USA.

• Juergen Thomas Steinmetz, Skål International Dusseldorf, Germany.

• Leighton Cameron, Skål International Christchurch, New Zealand.

• Mario Sequeira, Skål International Goa, India.

• Emre Gezgin, Skål International Izmir, Turkey.

• Vernon Kirsten, Skål International Cape Town, South Africa.

• Antonio Percario, Skål International Roma, Italy.

• Windy Yan, Skål International Taipei.

• Valmiki Hari Kishan, Skål International Hyderabad, India.

• John Bright, Skål International Southampton, UK.

• Skål International Europe Area Committee.

• Daniela Otero, CEO, Skål International.

• Yolanda Sánchez, General Secretariat, Skål International.

• Esther Romero, General Secretariat, Skål International.

• Sandra Vera, General Secretariat, Skål International.

• Ana Maria Vera, General Secretariat, Skål International.

• Mercedes Canedo, General Secretariat, Skål International.

SKÅL CLUB OF THE YEAR

• Winner of the Skål Club of the Year Award 2019/2020: Skål International Goa, India.

• Second position: Skål International Izmir, Turkey.

• Third position: Skål International Perth, Australia.

The winner is entitled to a double free Congress Registration to the Quebec Skål World Congress in 2021.

MEMBERSHIP DEVELOPMENT CAMPAIGN

For the first time ever, we have not only considered the percentage increase to determine the winners but also a net increase in membership.

Therefore, two awards were presented in each category, based on the membership figures recorded at the General Secretariat on 1 October 2019 and 30 September 2020.

The Clubs having won the Silver awards are entitled to a Euros 250 reduction for the Quebec 2021 Skål World Congress.

Percentage Increase Awards

• Platinum Award: Skål International Lanzarote, Spain.

• Gold Award: Skål International Accra, Ghana.

• Silver Award: Skål International Guadalajara, Mexico.

Net Increase Awards

• Platinum Award: Skål International Côte d’Azur, France.

• Gold Award: Skål International Goa, India.

• Silver Award: Skål International Lanzarote, Spain.

SUSTAINABLE TOURISM AWARDS

The winners of the Skål International Sustainable Tourism Awards 2020 (STA) were also announced at the AGA and full information can be found here.

FUTURE WORLD CONGRESSES

Skål International World Congress 2021

Québec, Canada was reconfirmed as the 2021 Skål International Congress site.

Presentation Skål International Québec, Canada

Skål International World Congress 2022

Kvarner, Croatia, was selected to host the 2022 Skål International World Congress.

Presentation Kvarner, Croatia