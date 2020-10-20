Centara Grand Hua Hin Wins Asia’s Best Family Hotel Award

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin was recognized among the top luxury hotels and resorts in Asia as one of the “Best Family Hotels” in the first-ever Smart Travel Asia’s ‘Best of the Decade’ Awards 2020.

Winners of the Best of the Decade Awards 2020 were drawn from the online travel magazine’s reader polls from 2010 – 2019, as well as the rankings, reader comments, feedback from focus groups and critical input from journalists. The latest award not only illustrates guest satisfaction for Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin, but also reconfirms the iconic resort’s long-standing reputation for the highest standards of excellence service.

In addition to its prime town center location ideal for exploring and shopping, Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin also offers excellent recreational facilities and services, including 4 swimming pools, 2 tennis courts, kids club, putting greens, a snooker room and many more – all guaranteeing a perfect destination for travelers of all ages.

Further adding yet another reason for Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin as the best family getaway in Hua Hin is a jam-packed calendar of exciting kid-friendly activities and entertainment at Camp Safari Kids Club, now featuring extended hours until 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Many activities are offered complimentary, including the Junior Master Chef program with cupcake decoration and pizza making classes on alternate weekends.

Parents can likewise look forward to some leisure times with daily activities or re-energizing at the hotel’s award-winning Spa Cenvaree, which also offers a dedicated kids spa menu with treatments adapted for younger guests.

Saturday afternoons are designated as family fun day, with complimentary face painting and fun floaties waiting in the pool. Active guests can enjoy yoga and Thai boxing classes designed to engage all members of the family. Kids up to 12 years old already eat for free when dining with their parents, but children now can enjoy their very own kids breakfast buffet corner every morning.

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin presents an all-new range of holiday packages tailored specifically for families. Bookings made by 30 November 2020 receive THB 1,000 hotel credit daily and THB 1,600 Central shopping vouchers.

For more information or reservations, please visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centaragrand/chbr/

