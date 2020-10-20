Belize introduces updated tourism industry protocols

As Belize moves forward to fully reopen and rebuild our tourism industry, the health and safety protocols for tourists continue to be reviewed and updated. At a press conference held on Friday, October 16, 2020 further relaxation of the restrictions on movement of visitors were announced by the Prime Minister, Rt. Hon. Dean Barrow. The following are the updated protocols that are now in effect for the tourism industry:

• The Safe Corridor for tourists has been expanded to include all Gold Standard and Certified entities including hotels, tour operators, restaurants, tourism sites, gift shops, car rentals and taxis. While Tourists can therefore move around freely, they are highly encouraged to remain within the safe corridor by visiting and using only those entities that are Gold Standard Certified and the certification is displayed and clearly visible.

• Tourists are to reserve and stay only at Gold Standard hotels. Therefore, only hotels that are Gold Standard certified are included on the Belize Health App for Tourists to select. The Belize Tourism Board (BTB) will only be promoting and partnering with these properties that have implemented the recommended health and safety protocols to protect guests and have therefore attained Tourism Gold Standard Certification.

• The Tourism Gold Standard Program that is currently in place for Hotels and Tour Operators will now be offered to other entities within the Tourism Industry including Tourism sites and attractions, Restaurants and Gift shops. In addition, Car Rentals, Taxis and other approved transport providers will continue to be offered a Certification under the Tourism Gold Standard program.

With the updated entry requirements for Belize:

1. An application to enter Belize is no longer necessary. Therefore, all Residents and Tourists are free to travel to Belize at any time.

2. Residents and Tourists that arrive with their negative PCR test or test negative at the airport, no longer need to quarantine for 10 days.

3. The requirement to download the Belize Health App and complete the information within 72 hours of arrival in Belize remains mandatory for all incoming passengers – Residents and Tourists.

The BTB reiterates the importance of health and safety measures for residents and visitors and assures you that the destination is committed to ensuring that all health, safety and sanitizing protocols are observed, as we rebuild tourism for Belize.