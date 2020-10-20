Seychelles Welcoming Travelers from African Countries

Taking a step forward in the recovery of its tourism industry, Seychelles is now inviting travelers from several Sub-Saharan African nations for a safe travel experience in the destination.

After intensive preparations for a safer travel experience for visitors, Seychelles has been welcoming tourists back on its shores since June 1, 2020, through chartered and private flights and officially reopened to scheduled flights as of August 1, 2020.

With travelers’ wellbeing and that of the local population at heart, the Seychellois authorities have put in place rigorous protocols to ensure safe travel and stay for its visitors.

Ten African countries with a continued decline in infection rate including South Africa, Botswana, Burundi, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Niger, Rwanda and Zimbabwe have henceforth been added on the list of permitted countries – Category: one as of Monday, October 19, 2020.

Conditions applicable to visitors from these countries joining the Category -1 Permitted countries that are deemed low or medium risk are less rigid than for other visitors coming from countries listed as Category 2 or other higher-risk countries.

Travelers, coming from Category 1- Permitted countries will be required to produce a negative Covid-19 PCR test no older than 72 hours before departure alongside their approved Health Travel Authorization (HTA) for entry and will not be subject to the restriction of movement during their stay.

Visitors are encouraged to observe sanitary measures while visiting Seychelles. Visitors from the Category 1 list of permitted countries will be able to enjoy their holiday activities such as sightseeing and tours, island hopping and excursions under specific guidelines.

Mr. David Germain, the Seychelles Tourism Board Regional (STB) Director for Africa & the Americas mentions that this new addition to the permitted list is an opportunity for Seychelles and will contribute to rebound the tourism industry.

“Seychelles, given its proximity to Africa, and being a Covid19 safe destination, with certified establishments and services, is the perfect place for a holiday for the African travelers, safe and isolated the archipelago is one of the purest and most environmentally intact destinations on earth, come and experience Seychelles, our home, your sanctuary,” he said.

Adding more good news for the African market, Seychelles’ national airline, Air Seychelles has announced that it will resume its flight schedule from Seychelles to Johannesburg, South Africa effective November 7, 2020. Air Seychelles will operate one weekly flight on Saturdays in November and from December; the airline will offer three flights per week with the addition of flights on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Speaking of the addition of the ten African countries to the permitted list, Ms. Christine Vel, the STB Director for Africa, mentioned her enthusiasm to have the destination available for African travelers again.

“We are overly excited to be opening our borders again to the African market. For the past few months, we have been building on our visibility on the market and we have satisfyingly had lots of interest and enquiries. Knowing the demand is there, we are confident that with flight availability, and permission from the authorities for these travelers to enter Seychelles the interest will keep increasing,” says Ms. Vel.

Seychelles has so far, recorded an exceptionally low number of cases and there has been no community transmission, deaths nor any infection amongst health care workers.

