Wheels Up partners with International LGBTQ+ Travel Association

The International LGBTQ+ Travel Association announced today that Wheels Up has become its first global partner in the private aviation sector. Wheels Up, the leading brand in private aviation, is committed to joining IGLTA on its mission to support LGBTQ+ travel across the globe. Wheels Up will have the opportunity to engage with the association’s global business members and receive enhanced visibility among LGBTQ+ travelers.



“We are proud to become an IGLTA Global Partner and support and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community,” said Stephanie Chung, Chief Growth Officer at Wheels Up. “We warmly welcome IGLTA’s network of travel professionals and LGBTQ+ travelers into the Wheels Up family and are thrilled to introduce them to the brand and our suite of products, including membership options, corporate solutions, aircraft management and whole aircraft sales. Wheels Up offers a total aviation solution with one of the world’s largest owned and managed fleets of private aircraft.”



The global partnership with IGLTA supports Wheels Up growth initiatives that focus on building preference and loyalty among diverse member segments including LGBTQ+, women and people of color. The Growth Department, led by Chung, is expanding the Wheels Up membership base comprised of corporations, associations, executives, entrepreneurs, and sports and entertainment personalities as the next generation of private flyers.



“We are honored to welcome Wheels Up into our association of like-minded tourism professionals who are dedicated to promoting safety and equality in the industry,” said John Tanzella, IGLTA President/CEO. “Having the support of corporate allies is essential to IGLTA’s mission to advance understanding of LGBTQ+ travel globally, and we applaud Wheels Up for strengthening their commitment to diversity and inclusion in travel.”



