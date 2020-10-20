Fake News in Seychelles Being Spread by Political Parties

The One Seychelles political party said: “Please do not fall for any desperate and dirty tactics such as these. Our candidate has made his position on this crystal clear. We will NOT be supporting either Red or Green camps, because to do so would be sentencing Seychelles to five more years of mismanagement and decisions taken in naked self-interest.

“They have let Seychellois down again and again over the past 4 years, and One Seychelles was born from the will of the people. We know this is a hard pill to swallow for red and green activists who cannot imagine their sense of power being taken away from them.

“Think of the parties that stand to benefit if this malicious message were to be believed? An avan, Sesel. It is high time other tired political camps throw away their old play books. Panicked maneuvers such as these are sad. Focus on trying to convince voters to put their trust in you YET AGAIN rather than trying to discredit us. Thank you.”

Alain St.Ange, the party’s Presidential Candidate on his part said that reality has sunk in and desperate times call for desperate measures as is being done through Fake News releases.