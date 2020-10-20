Seychelles Tourism Stakeholders Launch Tourism Wi

Core industry stakeholders in Seychelles have joined forces in a seductive operation targeting the population with the restart of tourism in the Indian Ocean destination.

The “Tourism Wi” campaign, developed by the Seychelles Hospitality & Tourism Association (SHTA) in collaboration with the marketing body of the destination, the Seychelles Tourism Board (STB), the Tourism Department and the Seychelles Training Academy (STA) was launched at the STB Headquarters at Botanical House on Monday, October 19, 2020.

The campaign centers around sensitizing the public about the vital role, which the tourism industry plays for the country and the reason why we all need to unite to support its restart.

Speaking at the launch in the presence of Principal Secretary for Tourism, Mrs. Anne Lafortune, the representatives from SHTA Mrs. Louise Testa and Martin Kennedy, Mrs. Sherin Francis stated it is important to sensitize both the public and the local stakeholders as the country is at a very important and very delicate crossroad which the restart of its primary industry.

“With the increase of international flights in Seychelles, tourism arrival numbers are growing slowly. This past Sunday, October 18, 2020, the destination has registered 401 visitors disembarking on our shores. The numbers might not be as big as what we used to record in a day but it remains significant for us as a destination. Seychelles is well known for its warm and welcoming people. Today, more than ever this is one essential appeal of our promotional campaign,” said Mrs. Francis.

On her part the Principal Secretary for Tourism, Mrs. Anne Lafortune, stated: “The Tourism industry stakeholders are working tirelessly to ensure that the destination remains safe and that everybody does their part follow the health protocols because when tourists see that we are a safe country, they will want to visit. The STB team has doubled its marketing efforts for Seychelles to remain visible and attract visitors. This campaign makes sure that our efforts are being supported by everyone.”

In addition to educating the public about the industry’s importance and the drastic strain the pandemic has imposed on the Seychelles economy, the campaign also raises awareness about Seychelles as a Safe Tourism destination, highlighting the safety measures taken by the various industries for the protection of visitors and the population.

SHTA representative Mrs. Louise Testa stated that the SHTA has been committed to being part of the campaign as tourism is a key sector of the economy.

“We hope that the campaign will help our citizens to recognize the importance of tourism not only to our economy but also to them and their families. SHTA has worked closely with the Seychelles Tourism Board and the Ministry of Tourism in order to produce a campaign, which supports economic recovery, safe health practices and personal protection. We have to get behind economic recovery as a nation. We are facing some difficult times ahead and increasing our foreign exchange inflows by welcoming more tourists will help reduce the severity of any problems in the future,” said Mrs. Testa.

The first stage of the campaign, which started running in the media as of Friday 16, 2020 will be visible over multiple platforms including local press, including television, radio and newspapers, as well as social media platforms of both STB and tourism-related partners.

The campaign engages the locals, building their confidence in light of the arrivals of tourists into the country. Furthermore, it emphasizes the importance of preserving the creole hospitality for which the Seychellois people are praised for, a treasured trait, which is cherished now more than ever as people seek refuge from the storm of the pandemic.

The second phase of the campaign is set to begin on Friday, October 30, 2020, and terminates Friday, December 4, 2020.

