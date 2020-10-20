Aeroflot resumes Moscow-Tokyo flights

National flag carrier and the largest airline in Russia, PJSC Aeroflot – Russian Airlines, commonly known as Aeroflot, announced that it will resume flights from Moscow to Tokyo on November 5.

“From November 5, regular flights to Japan will resume. The first flight to Tokyo is scheduled for November 5, 2020, flights at the first stage will be operated once a week, then twice a week, on Thursdays and Saturdays (back on Saturdays and Sundays),” the airline said in a statement.

Aeroflot also said that it will increase the number of flights to Belarus, Switzerland and the Maldives.

The company added that it is planning to double flights to Belgrade (Serbia) that it resumed on October 17 and to make them twice a week. The number of flights to Minsk and Geneva will be increased to three times a week, to the Maldives – up to four times a week.

Russia stopped regular passenger flights with other countries in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. In summer, flights to the following countries resumed: Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, South Korea, Egypt, UAE, Turkey, Great Britain, Switzerland, Tanzania and the Maldives.

However, some routes are subject to restrictions on the number of flights operated per week.

Last week, the headquarters, citing an order from the country’s Prime Minister, announced the resumption of flights from Russia to Serbia, Cuba and Japan.

Earlier, Azur Air announced that it plans to launch flights to Cuba from November 4.