Alaska Airlines launches Embraer 175 service in Alaska

Alaska Airlines added jet service on the Embraer 175 aircraft in the state of Alaska. The E175, operated by regional partner Horizon Air, will serve select markets in Alaska.

With the reduction of air service in Alaska earlier this year, the E175 jet gives Alaska Airlines the flexibility to increase daily frequency between Anchorage and Fairbanks, and to provide year-round service to King Salmon and Dillingham.

“This has been an especially challenging time for Alaskans both due to the pandemic and the reduction of air service last spring,” said Marilyn Romano, regional vice president of Alaska Airlines. “As part of our commitment to Alaskans and the communities we serve, we are introducing a new aircraft to our in-state 737 fleet. The E175 supports additional flying and keeps Alaskans connected within the state and beyond.”

At 76 seats, the E175 is the ideal size for many communities where larger jets are not the best option throughout the year.

“The E175 is a perfect aircraft to complement the current flying in Alaska,” said Joe Sprague, president of Horizon Air. “Our crews are focused on supporting Alaska Airlines and committed to the same outstanding service Alaskans have come to rely on for 88 years.” With no middle seats, the regional jet is configured with 12 seats in First Class, 12 in Premium Class and 52 in Main Cabin. Onboard amenities include Wi-Fi access, Alaska Beyond Entertainment – which includes hundreds of free movies and TV shows streamed directly to customer devices – and power outlets in First Class.