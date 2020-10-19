Jota Aviation lands at London Biggin Hill Airport

Jota Aviation, the specialist charter and cargo airline, is opening an operational base at London Biggin Hill Airport.

Currently based at London Southend Airport, Jota Aviation specialises in passenger and cargo services, including charter flights for the sports, corporate, music and film industries.

Andy Green, CEO, Jota Aviation says: “With its proximity to the Capital, London Biggin Hill is the ideal location from which to continue the growth in our operation. This is a very positive move for us, and we look forward to offering all our customers the quick reaction dispatches we are known for. I am excited to soon be providing outbound and inbound flights from our new base.”

Robert Walters, Commercial Director, London Biggin Hill Airport, says: “With a growing ecosystem of aerospace businesses based here, Jota Aviation’s recognition of London Biggin Hill as the insightful choice reflects the calibre of our service and the strategic importance of our location to growing businesses.

“As the only dedicated business aviation airport in the capital to remain open for essential flights throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, we have been able to provide a secure commercial and operating environment for the Jota Aviation team, and we look forward to witnessing the company’s continued success.”