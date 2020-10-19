New Multi-Media Travel Platform Launches

www.tellmewhere2go.com has launched – an exciting free, consumer focused new multi-media travel platform, where visitors can listen and learn from intriguing travel stories, written by expert travel writers or narrated in podcasts, view evocative images and watch mesmerising video footage.

In a year that has seen the travel industry decimated, and much of the traditional travel media retreat, along with a paralysing stop-effect on bloggers and influencers, TellMeWhere2Go is investing in storytelling, when others have been forced to downscale due to shrivelling advertising dollars.



Understanding that people have more time to dream and research travel, and want to see and hear about their destination, the site offers visitors multiple ways to explore, inspirational ideas for things to do, and behind the scenes information on local attractions and characters.



New content is being added regularly and includes interviews, quirky tales and informative links for travel as it opens up more widely across the globe.



On the site, you can search for and research locations around the globe, all filtered by country, destination, style of travel, budget and personal search preferences, with an embedded personal travel manager to handle any bookings or enquiries.



Clicking on a pin on the global map finds the perfect destination or a selection of preferred styles of travel, and the spellbinding storytelling in podcasts, images and videos, transforms any research into illustrative reality.



Dragging the TMW2G Pegman to the point on the map, allows you to see your destination in interactive panoramas with Google Street View, even underwater.



An exciting, all-inclusive travel platform, designed for all ages, TelleMeWhere2Go leans on the age-old art of storytelling, blended with the best of modern technology, transporting the visitor’s curiosity to the destination, via the essential senses of sound and sight.



When ready, simply click on the online travel agent link for enquiries, a quote, or to book a trip – all on the one platform.



The website offers the embattled travel industry an opportunity to advertise, promote travel-related products via tailor-made podcasts and reviews, videos and images, at a modest price. Freelancers are commissioned to write tailor-made stories and podcasts for the site, or existing content can be uploaded, along with straight business listings.



The website is supported by the usual social media channels broadcasting tantalising images of destinations, experiences and travel products by way of teasers to visit the website.



Learn about the town where Jimmy Choo grew up, trekking with the gorillas in Rwanda, explore the majestic Western Australian coastline, visit chaotic Cairo, or venture into Death Valley (USA). Read why Bill Bensley goes off-grid every year.

With more stories added regularly, archived stories will remain on the site in perpetuity.



Search for travel tips by the experts on subjects such as travel insurance, being runway-ready, and filter stories by categories such as couples, family, SOLO, LGBT, adventure or eco-friendly destinations.



There are comprehensive reviews on hotels and resorts, airline reviews, where seeing really is believing, and all the information the visitor needs is at their fingertips with the click of a mouse.



For example, ever wondered what an all-inclusive luxury resort in the Maldives looks like? Just click on the pin and Kate Webster tells you what she thought of the Resort https://tellmewhere2go.com/hotel-review-pullman-maamutaa-resort-maldives/

Bill Bensley literally ziplines into Shinta Mani Wild’s Landing Zone Bar, in his extraordinary retreat in southern Cambodia –https://tellmewhere2go.com/5-outstanding-curiosities-of-architect-and-designer-bill-bensley/



Want to get away from it all? Maybe Cape Range National Park in northern Western Australia is for you. Find out by listening to what Steve Collins found there and his additional trip notes here https://tellmewhere2go.com/cape-range-national-park-exmouth/



Tiana Templeman takes you to an Aviation Museum and explores retro Caloundra in Queensland, https://tellmewhere2go.com/meet-the-aviation-legends-at-queensland-air-museum/

Writers are welcome to audition for podcasts if they can submit copyright free content, where a sponsor, or acceptance fee, will be matched to the story and published, if suitable.



The travel industry is welcome to contact TellMeWhere2Go to either sponsor stories or other forms of media content, of their choice, using either existing content or to commission new content.



People around the globe now have more time than ever to research their travel dreams, and as countries are opening their borders, the opportunity to captivate an audience before they book is now!

