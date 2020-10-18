eTN Publisher Juergen Steinmetz receives SKAL International Presidents Award

With travel restrictions and health measures implemented due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, Skål International will for the first time in its history execute a virtual Annual General Assembly in 2020.

This successful assembly was conducted today under the leadership by Skål International President, Peter Morrison, based in New Zealand, and moderated by Jean-François Coté, Skål International Quebec and International Councillor Skål International Canada.

Juergen Steinmetz, publisher of eTurboNews was recognized by Peter Morrisson with the President’s Award. Steinmetz is a long time member of SKAL Club in Duesseldorf, Germany. Awarded was Andrew Wood, SKAL Bangkok Thailand, who is also a long time contributor to eTurboNews. A third award went to Steve Richter, a member of SKAL Washington, DC, USA.

Steinmetz said: “I am humbled and surprised to have received this recognition from SKAL International. SKAL is about friendship and this is the essence of the travel and tourism industry. I am proud I have been a member of SKAL. My membership in my native Duesseldorf Club is so important to me and keeps this much-needed connection between my wonderful home for 32 years, Honolulu, Hawaii, and Duesseldorf, Germany, the city I love, I grew up in and I will always also call home. This membership in SKAL Duesseldorf keeps this connection alive. SKAL is a global movement, and I am so happy to be part of it.”