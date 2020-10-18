SKAL Sustainable Tourism Award Winners

The Skål International Sustainable Tourism Awards are geared

towards enhancing the visibility and grant recognition to entities

from the Travel and Tourism industry.

The challenging year the world is facing has not been an obstacle to

the continued success of the Sustainable Tourism Awards. In its

nineteen editions, 44 entries from 23 countries have been received to

compete in the nine available categories (Participants in the 19th

edition of the Sustainable Tourism Awards).

In this edition, three prominent and distinguished judges from

internationally recognized entities have independently evaluated each

entry based on leadership criteria in sustainability that encompass

tangible, measurable benefits to the environment, enhance business,

and the society and communities in which they operate: Patricio

Azcárate Díaz de Losada, General Secretary, Responsible Tourism

Institute; Ellen Rugh

Program Manager, Center for Responsible Travel (CREST) and Dr.

Louis D’Amore, Founder and President, International Institute for

Peace Through Tourism (IIPT).

Our appreciation goes to Biosphere Tourism who has given, for second

consecutive year, the ‘Special Skål Biosphere Award’ to one of the

winners of the Sustainable Tourism Awards.

The selection has been made based on the pillars of sustainability of

the Responsible Tourism Institute and the winner will be offered a

one-year free Biosphere Certification in one of their available

categories.

Today, during the virtual General Assembly of Skål Clubs Delegates

held through Zoom, the winners of the 2020 Sustainable Tourism

Awards have officially been announced:

WINNERS OF THE 2020 SKÅL INTERNATIONAL SUSTAINABLE

TOURISM:

• COMMUNITY AND GOVERNMENT PROJECTS: The UN

International Trade Center (ITC). Myanmar.

• COUNTRYSIDE AND BIODIVERSITY: Grupo Ecológico Sierra

Gorda IAP. México.

• EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMMES AND MEDIA: Western University.

Canada.

• MAJOR TOURIST ATTRACTIONS: Aquila Private Game Reserve.

South Africa.

• MARINE AND COASTAL: Misool. Indonesia.

• RURAL ACCOMMODATION: Tamara Leisure Experiences. India.

• TOUR OPERATORS AND TRAVEL AGENTS: Global Himalayan

Expedition. India.

• URBAN ACCOMMODATION: The Rees Hotel, Luxury Apartments

and Lakeside Residences. New Zealand.

• WINNER OF THE 2020 SKÅL BIOSPHERE AWARD: Global

Himalayan Expedition. India.

Skål International would like to thank all the entities presented to

these awards for their participation, as well as give sincere

congratulations to all the winners in this edition which is being held in

a year of challenges, in which the fight for the restoration of Tourism

at a global level must be the priority of all of us who are part of the

industry.