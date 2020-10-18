SKAL Sustainable Tourism Award Winners
The Skål International Sustainable Tourism Awards are geared
towards enhancing the visibility and grant recognition to entities
from the Travel and Tourism industry.
The challenging year the world is facing has not been an obstacle to
the continued success of the Sustainable Tourism Awards. In its
nineteen editions, 44 entries from 23 countries have been received to
compete in the nine available categories (Participants in the 19th
edition of the Sustainable Tourism Awards).
In this edition, three prominent and distinguished judges from
internationally recognized entities have independently evaluated each
entry based on leadership criteria in sustainability that encompass
tangible, measurable benefits to the environment, enhance business,
and the society and communities in which they operate: Patricio
Azcárate Díaz de Losada, General Secretary, Responsible Tourism
Institute; Ellen Rugh
Program Manager, Center for Responsible Travel (CREST) and Dr.
Louis D’Amore, Founder and President, International Institute for
Peace Through Tourism (IIPT).
Our appreciation goes to Biosphere Tourism who has given, for second
consecutive year, the ‘Special Skål Biosphere Award’ to one of the
winners of the Sustainable Tourism Awards.
The selection has been made based on the pillars of sustainability of
the Responsible Tourism Institute and the winner will be offered a
one-year free Biosphere Certification in one of their available
categories.
Today, during the virtual General Assembly of Skål Clubs Delegates
held through Zoom, the winners of the 2020 Sustainable Tourism
Awards have officially been announced:
Skål International
WINNERS OF THE 2020 SKÅL INTERNATIONAL SUSTAINABLE
TOURISM:
• COMMUNITY AND GOVERNMENT PROJECTS: The UN
International Trade Center (ITC). Myanmar.
• COUNTRYSIDE AND BIODIVERSITY: Grupo Ecológico Sierra
Gorda IAP. México.
• EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMMES AND MEDIA: Western University.
Canada.
• MAJOR TOURIST ATTRACTIONS: Aquila Private Game Reserve.
South Africa.
• MARINE AND COASTAL: Misool. Indonesia.
• RURAL ACCOMMODATION: Tamara Leisure Experiences. India.
• TOUR OPERATORS AND TRAVEL AGENTS: Global Himalayan
Expedition. India.
• URBAN ACCOMMODATION: The Rees Hotel, Luxury Apartments
and Lakeside Residences. New Zealand.
• WINNER OF THE 2020 SKÅL BIOSPHERE AWARD: Global
Himalayan Expedition. India.
Skål International would like to thank all the entities presented to
these awards for their participation, as well as give sincere
congratulations to all the winners in this edition which is being held in
a year of challenges, in which the fight for the restoration of Tourism
at a global level must be the priority of all of us who are part of the
industry.