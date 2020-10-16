Lockdown: Belgium re-imposes COVID-19 curfew

The authorities in Belgium have decided to introduce a COVID-19 curfew in the country from October 19, according to the Prime Minister of the Kingdom, Alexander De Croo.

He clarified that the curfew will be in effect from 00:00am to 05:00am, and added that the coming weeks will be difficult. The prime minister also said that from October 19, work telecommuting will become mandatory for everyone, except for those for whom it is not possible to switch to this mode of work.

Belgium already has a mandatory mask regime in public transport and in all in-door public places. Residents of Belgium are allowed to receive no more than four people at home, provided that they will be the same people for two weeks.

Mobility Minister Georges Gilkine also said that all cafes and restaurants in Belgium will be closed from October 19. The authorities were forced to introduce such measures due to the worsening situation with the spread of COVID-19, the minister explained.

Over the past two weeks in Belgium, the number of new cases of COVID-19 has increased by 182 percent. Since the beginning of the pandemic in the country, more than 190 thousand people have been infected with the coronavirus, 10 327 cases have died.