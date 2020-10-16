Major US hotel CEOs call on Trump for relief

The CEOs of major hotel brands including Hilton, Hyatt, Marriot, IHG and Best Western as well as small, independently owned hotels published a letter calling on President Trump to provide the hotel industry with desperately needed relief by utilizing funds from the Main Street Lending Program.

Only a small fraction of the $600 billion available through the program has been utilized. While remaining funds sit idle and go unused, the hotel industry is on the brink of collapse. According to a recent survey of hotel owners, more than two-thirds of hotels report they will only be able to last six more months at current projected revenue and occupancy levels without further relief. With three out of every 10 hotel employees now furloughed or laid off, this could help save millions of hotel supported jobs and many hotels avoid closure.

October 15, 2020

The Honorable Donald J. Trump President of the United States

The White House

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW Washington, D.C. 20500



Dear President Trump:

The undersigned executives represent the breadth and depth of the lodging industry in the United States, which supported 8.3 million jobs prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and generated more than $660 billion towards the U.S. GDP. We are writing today to respectfully urge you to take immediate action to provide an injection of liquidity for industries hardest hit by this pandemic, including ours, by fully utilizing the Federal Reserve’s 13(3) emergency lending authority. This can be accomplished by establishing an asset- based lending facility or by replacing the rigid EBITDA leverage test with a loan-to-value ratio test.

The Main Street Lending Program (MSLP) was established to provide up to $600 billion in financing for our nation’s small and medium-sized businesses that were in sound financial condition prior to the pandemic. Unfortunately, there is broad recognition that the MSLP continues to be underutilized and prevents the hardest hit businesses it was intended to support from accessing the program due to overly restrictive terms. To date, only a small fraction of $600 billion in available loans have been utilized while the remaining funds – which are so desperately needed by industries like ours – sit idle and go unused.

This health and economic crisis has wreaked havoc on hotels in our industry, of which 60 percent operate as small businesses and nearly 50 percent are minority owned. Three out of every 10 hotel employees are now furloughed or laid off and more than two-thirds of hotels report that they will only be able to last six more months at current projected revenue and occupancy levels absent any further relief. As a result of COVID-19, the accommodations sector is now left with an unemployment rate of 30 percent compared to the national average of 7.9 percent.

Mr. President, we believe you have the power to call for immediate modifications to the MSLP to increase participation and help thousands of businesses that have been crippled by the pandemic through no fault of their own. We strongly urge you to use your executive authority to direct the Treasury to encourage the Federal Reserve to amend and expand the Main Street Lending Program. Your engagement is desperately needed to support struggling businesses, stem the impending wave of foreclosures, and save millions of jobs to ensure the health of the entire American economy.

Respectfully,

Heather McCrory

Accor, North & Central America



David Kong

Best Western Hotels & Resorts



Patrick Pacious

Choice Hotels International



Robert Palleschi

G6 Hospitality, LLC



Chris Nassetta

Hilton



Mark Hoplamazian

Hyatt Hotels Corporation



Elie Maalouf

InterContinental Hotels Group



Jonathan Tisch

Loews Hotels & Co



Arne Sorenson

Marriott International



Peter Strebel

Omni Hotels and Resorts



James Alderman

Radisson Hotel Group



John Russell

RLH Corporation



Geoff Ballotti

Wyndham Hotels and Resorts



Dave Johnson

Aimbridge Hospitality



Monty Bennett

Ashford Inc



Daniel Abernethy

Atrium Hospitality



H P Rama

Auro Hotels



Mark Carrier

B. F. Saul Company Hospitality Group



Al Patel

Baywood Hotels



Alex Cabanas

Benchmark Global Hospitality



Joe Berger

BRE Hotels



Robert Kline

Chartres Lodging Group



Jeffrey Fisher

Chatham Lodging Trust



Charles Lathem

Clarion Partners, LLC



Mark Laport Concord Hospitality Enterprises Company



Keith Cline

CorePoint Lodging, Inc.



Michael George

Crescent Hotels & Resorts



John Belden

Davidson Hotels & Resorts



Brooke Barrett

Denihan Hospitality



Thomas Penny

Donohoe Hospitality Services



Paul Kirwin

Global Hospitality Services



Jay Shah

Hersha Hotels and Resorts



Steve Barick

Highgate Hotels



Michael Depatie

KHP



Mike DeFrino Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants



Mehul Patel

Newcrestimage



Mit Shah

Noble Investment Group



Corry Oakes

OTO Development



Jeff Wagoner

Outrigger Hospitality Group



Tarun Patel

Pacific Hospitality Company



Jon Bortz

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust



Keith Overton Pioneering Resorts & Restaurants



Joseph Bojanowski

PM Hotel Group



Lindsey Ueberroth

Preferred Hotels & Resorts



Ben Erwin

PSAV



Bob Rauch

RAR Hospitality



Ben Seidel

Real Hospitality Group



James Merkel

Rockbridge



Colin Reed

Ryman Hospitality Properties



Walter Isenberg

Sage Hospitality Group



Prem Devadas

Salamander Hotels & Resorts



Jeffrey Brown

Schahet Hotels



Barry Sternlicht

Starwood Capital Group



Navin Dimond

Stonebridge Companies



Amanda Hite

STR



David Hogin

Strategic Hotels & Resorts



Daniel Hansen

Summit Hotel Properties



Thomas Klein

TAK Hospitality



Thomas Corcoran

TCOR Hotel Partners



Terri Haack

Terranea Resort



Robert Boykin

The Boykin Group



Jack Damioli

The Broadmoor



Steve Bartolin

The Broadmoor/Sea Island Co.



Douglas Dreher

The Hotel Group



Leland Pillsbury

TLG Investment Partners



Rick Takach

Vesta Hospitality



Len Wolman

Waterford Hotel Group



Michael Medzigian

Watermark Lodging Trust, Inc.



Majid Mangalji

Westmont Hospitality Group



Bruce White

White Lodging Services



Chip Rogers

American Hotel & Lodging Association



Cecil Staton

Asian American Hotel Owners Association



Lynn Mohrfeld

California Hotel & Lodging Association



Michael Jacobson

Illinois Hotel & Lodging Association



Kenneth Fearn

Integrated Capital, NABHOOD Chair



Lynette Montoya

Latino Hotel Association



John Longstreet Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association



Eric Terry

Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association

CC: Steven T. Mnuchin, Secretary, U.S. Department of Treasury

Jerome H. Powell, Chair, Board of Governors of the Federal