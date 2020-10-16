Tourism Tropical North Queensland welcomes new Directors

With Australians most likely to be holidaying at home in 2021, the stage is set for a new year of opportunity for Cairns & Great Barrier Reef and guiding the recovery will be five new faces on the TTNQ Board.

Tourism Tropical North Queensland (TTNQ) Chief Executive Officer Mark Olsen and outgoing Chair Wendy Morris delivered the 2019-2020 Annual Report at a virtual Annual General Meeting today.

The newly elected Board members are:

Cairns North Zone Director Tara Bennett, Tourism Port Douglas and Daintree Executive Officer

Cairns South Zone Director Janet Hamilton, Cairns Convention Centre General Manager

General Directors

1 Craig Bradbery, Baillie Lodges Chief Operating Officer

2 Jeff Gillies, Coral Expeditions Commercial Director

3 Joel Gordon, Crystalbrook Collection Area Manager Cairns

4 Wayne Reynolds, The Reef Hotel Casino General Manager Hotel (re-elected)

They join Directors Ken Chapman, Norris Carter, Sam Ferguson, Paul Fagg and Mark Evans.

Mr Olsen said the region’s tourism industry must be congratulated on increasing visitor expenditure above our target of $3.5 billion in 2019-2020, growing the domestic market share to 11.8% and international market share to 12.6%.

“Interest in our new domestic brand ‘Cairns & Great Barrier Reef’ is strong which is allowing us to outstrip many of our competitor destinations,” he said.

“TTNQ generated $65 million in publicity, far exceeding our target of $50 million per annum and reached 12.8 million viewers through our digital channels.

“We have been working with Tourism and Events Queensland (TEQ) and our retail partners to ensure the word Cairns is on everybody’s lips and as a result Cairns is now the most Googled regional tourism destination in Australia.

“TTNQ helped bring business into the destination by delivering more than 85,000 referrals to member businesses.

“Advocacy on behalf of our members grew in intensity as COVID-19 unfolded and became our core focus during lockdown when marketing activities were suspended.

“We were the first Regional Tourism Organisation (RTO) to ask the Federal Government for a wage subsidy when we met with the Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Simon Bermingham in his last visit before the lockdown.

“Earlier in the year at the Round Table with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, TTNQ put forward the Growing Tourism initiative resulting in a $25 million infrastructure fund.

“TTNQ’s lobbying efforts also secured $2.4 million in marketing funds with $1.5 million allocated to 30 June 2020.

“Funding partners continue to pay a crucial role in assisting TTNQ to increase both market share and share of voice.

“Securing the five-year funding agreement with Cairns Regional Council has finally given TTNQ the sustainable funding necessary to meet our vision of being known as Australia’s number one nature-based and ecotourism destination, supported by our industry and our community.

“Our Chair’s three-year term ends at the Annual General Meeting and we want to thank Wendy Morris for the long hours and passion she has brought to the role.”