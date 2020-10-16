Hong Kong Airlines announces Embrace “Home” Kong flight

Hong Kong Airlines will operate a special Embrace “Home” Kong sunset flight on Saturday, October 24, 2020. HX852 will depart Hong Kong International Airport at 4:30pm, flying within 200 nautical miles from Hong Kong over the South China seas.

During the 90-minute flight, passengers will get to experience a spectacular sunset from the skies, as well as enjoy breathtaking aerial views of Hong Kong, a favorite activity for many travelers during take-off and landing.

“As one of the city’s home carriers, Hong Kong Airlines is proud to serve the people of Hong Kong and our overseas customers for close to 15 years. The current pandemic has had a prolonged effect on various business sectors in the community, especially those in the travel industry.

“As Hong Kong Airlines continues to do our best to weather this storm, we also want to encourage our business partners and others who are affected to remain hopeful, and stay resilient during this challenging period,” said Hong Kong Airlines Chairman, Mr Hou Wei.

With safety consideration as a top priority, Hong Kong Airlines has limited the number of participants and will operate the flight with an Airbus A320 aircraft.