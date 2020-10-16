Sandals and Beaches Resorts Receive 9 Diving Awards

Sandals® and Beaches® Resorts, home to some of the best all-inclusive dive resorts in the Caribbean, has taken the plunge into October with the early announcement of nine accolades from Scuba Diving Magazine’s 2021 Readers Choice Awards for the Caribbean. Each year, Scuba Diving Magazine’s readers are asked to evaluate the dive resorts they have visited, among other categories, on a variety of subjects ranging from the quality of rooms and quality of restaurants to the quality of staff, best family-friendly experiences and more.

Four Luxury Included® resorts under Sandals Resorts International’s (SRI) award-winning portfolio now proudly boast the following accolades:

#1 Quality of the Resort – Sandals Grande St. Lucian Spa & Beach Resort (Gros Islet, St. Lucia)

#1 Quality of the Rooms – Sandals Grande St. Lucian Spa & Beach Resort (Gros Islet, St. Lucia)

#1 Quality of the Restaurant – Sandals Grenada Resort & Spa (St. George’s, Grenada)

#2 Quality of the Rooms – Sandals Grenada Resort & Spa (St. George’s, Grenada)

#2 Quality of the Restaurant – Sandals Grande St. Lucian Spa & Beach Resort (Gros Islet, St. Lucia)

#2 Best Family-Friendly Experiences – Beaches Turks & Caicos Resort Villages & Spa (Providenciales, Turks & Caicos)

Top 5 Quality of Staff – Sandals Grande St. Lucian Spa & Beach Resort (Gros Islet, St. Lucia)

Top 10 Quality of Staff – Sandals Grenada Resort & Spa (St. George’s, Grenada)

Top 10 Quality of Restaurant – Sandals Negril Beach Resort & Spa (Negril, Jamaica)

“The Caribbean Sea is home to some of the most beautiful coral reefs and aquatic life so naturally, scuba diving has always been a popular activity here and has attracted many avid divers to stay at our resorts,” said Adam Stewart, Deputy Chairman of Sandals Resorts International.

“Over the past few months, we’ve actually seen an uptick in diving. Diving is synonymous with social distancing, and that activity checks the box for couples looking to explore our beautiful waters by day and retreat to their private suites by night,” continued Stewart.

Ranked by PADI® as one of the Top 5 Dive Operations in the Western Hemisphere, Sandals and Beaches Resorts offer expert PADI® certification and training to guests staying on-resort and has issued over 100,000 PADI certifications to date. Sandals and Beaches boasts a comprehensive program that includes daily scuba diving for certified divers, and has highly experienced PADI® certified staff that work in partnership with DAN® to bring guests unparalleled dive experiences at exotic sites from spectacular reefs and shipwrecks to drop-offs and underwater caves. Guests staying at any Sandals or Beaches Resort also have access to top-of-the-line equipment with everything from regulators, BCD’s, masks, snorkels, fins and tanks to state-of-the-art, twin diesel Newton boats – all included.

With an interest in diving on the rise amongst travelers, Sandals and Beaches Resorts has conducted nearly 1,000 courses for all certification levels, showing a 28% overall increase in diving certifications from July to September 2020, compared to 2019. According to PADI, the September 2020 numbers show a growth of new dive certifications issued, with an increase in completed courses by 57% for Entry-Level and by 125% for Continuing-Education certification types across all open Sandals and Beaches Resorts, in comparison to the previous year.

With rigorous health and safety protocols set forth in the Sandals Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness, guests can feel at ease both on-resort and underwater knowing that all equipment is thoroughly sanitized including masks, wetsuits, fins and jackets in addition to the sanitization of the dive pool deck, tanks and seats, among other enhanced measures.

Known for its Luxury Included® vacations, Sandals and Beaches Resorts provides 5-Star Global Gourmet™ dining at up to 21 different restaurants per resort, luxurious accommodations, including some of the Caribbean’s most sought-after suites, endless land and water sports, nightly entertainment and so much more.

For more information on the award-winning resorts or to book your next stay, please visit: https://www.sandals.com/resorts/ or https://www.beaches.com/resorts/. To learn more about special offers for dive groups, please visit: https://www.sandals.com/group-specials/

More news about Sandals

#rebuildingtravel