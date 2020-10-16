Are There Ways to Make Luxurious Travelling Affordable?

When traveling you want to be comfortable and relax as much as possible because people often travel to wind down and escape from their everyday routine. It allows you to feel refreshed as it is also a breath of fresh air especially if you live in the city. The fresh air from trees in the mountains, or the smell of newly cut grass in the countryside, or the smell of the ocean and the sound of the waves crashing at the beach takes you away from the hustle and bustle of the city you live in. Travelling can also be a break you can take while exploring something or someplace new. It can be going to a city you haven’t been to. This allows you to immerse yourself in different cultures. You are opening yourself to new food, environment, or lifestyle. Either way, no one wants stress when they try to go away for a vacation.



The problem is, people tend to think that travelling comfortably tends to cost a lot. But there are ways you can travel luxuriously without breaking the bank. Here are 6 ways to make the luxury vacation you’ve always wanted more attainable.

1. FLEXIBILITY

Traveling at an out of peak season already cuts expensive rates. Travel companies like airlines or travel agencies won’t offer discounts, special offers during peak seasons like the holidays because they’re going to sell out anyway. So, if you can, try to travel out of peak season. This also allows you to avoid crowds!

2. BOOK AHEAD

There are lots of discounts for early bookings. If you can plan ahead of the vacation, do it! Booking ahead is much cheaper than booking a flight compared to booking a flight that is nearer to the date of departure. You can do this by knowing your leaves, if you’re working or your long breaks, if you’re a student. If you know the dates you can start plotting your vacation and start by securing your tickets!

3. SAVE

This is one of the most obvious ones but you don’t want a tight budget when traveling as unanticipated expenses might come along the way. You would want a loose budget.

4. CONSIDER ALL OPTIONS

Scour the internet for discounts and offers. Try to know if it’s cheaper to book direct or use travel agents.

5. LOOK AT EXCHANGE RATES

Don’t just have your money exchanged at the first money changer you see. Expect that the rates at the airport or at tourist spots will be really low. Try to look for places who will give you the best deal. This will help you save money.

6. JET CARD

Jet cards members only pay for occupied flight hours, not the time spent positioning the plane before or after the flight. There is guaranteed availability with no peak travel time surcharges. You can also choose your aircraft among light, midsize, super-mid or large cabins. This guarantees comfortability and allows you to get the most out of your money.



Travelling doesn’t have to be expensive. By being smart and following the tips in this article, you can make luxury travel affordable.

