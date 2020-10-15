Boeing CEO announces expanded Executive Council

Boeing President and CEO Dave Calhoun issued the following letter to employees today announcing an expansion of Boeing’s Executive Council:

Team,

As we continue to navigate the global pandemic and position our company to emerge stronger in the long term, we are leveraging the depth and expertise of our leadership to support our customers and enhance our internal decision-making. With the approval of the Boeing Board of Directors, today I am announcing new additions to the Boeing Executive Council (ExCo) to refocus our operating structure by tapping into enterprise capability, leadership and best practices from across the company.

These appointments build on prior actions designed to simplify and align our structure, sharpen our focus and move our leaders one step closer to our work. This broader leadership forum will conduct regular business and operational reviews, as well as deep dives into a wide range of strategic topics. This larger and more dynamic group will bring new perspectives and foster healthy debate while driving strategic decisions and resulting actions with speed for the benefit of our employees and stakeholders.

The following individuals will join the ExCo effective immediately, while also remaining in their current roles and retaining their existing reporting structures:

Uma Amuluru (Compliance)Grant Dixton (Law)Dave Dohnalek (Treasury) Chris Raymond (Sustainability)Kevin Schemm (Finance)

Our ExCo will also include the recently announced chairs of the Enterprise Process Councils. As established by our executive vice president of Enterprise Operations and chief financial officer, Greg Smith, these councils were designed to further streamline the functional organizations, reduce bureaucracy, and enhance our speed and efficiency. Adding the council leaders to our ExCo will keep these important operational priorities front and center.

The following leaders will be added to the ExCo for the initial two-year term of their chairmanship:

William Ampofo (Supply Chain)Mark Jenks (Program Management) Tony Martin (Quality)Bill Osborne (Manufacturing)



The leadership team and I remain confident in our future. These changes to our ExCo, combined with the strength of our incredible workforce, will help us continue to drive safety, quality, integrity, operational excellence and innovation into every corner of the enterprise.

The diversity of thought, background, experience and skill on ExCo gives me great confidence that we will continue to promote trust and transparency, which are vital to our mission to build an equitable and inclusive workplace for all.

Each day, I am inspired by the resilience of our Boeing associates who work tirelessly in support of our customers, stakeholders and fellow colleagues. I appreciate everything you are doing to face into these challenges together as a team.

Dave