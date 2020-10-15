Hong Kong and Singapore establish quarantine-free air travel bubble

Singapore and Hong Kong have agreed in principle to create an air travel bubble between them that will not require quarantine upon arrival, the Singapore government said Thursday.

The agreement to revive air travel between the regional hubs amid the coronavirus pandemic was reached the previous day between Singapore Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung and Hong Kong’s commerce secretary, Edward Yau.

People traveling under the arrangement will not be required to quarantine but will need to test negative for the coronavirus prior to boarding their flights.

There are no limitations regarding travel purposes, according to the government.

«It is significant that our two regional aviation hubs have decided to collaborate to establish an Air Travel Bubble,» Ong said in a statement.

«It is a safe, careful but significant step forward to revive air travel, and provide a model for future collaboration with other parts of the world.»