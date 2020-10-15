Centara Brings Freedom with its New “Cosi Krabi Ao Nang Beach”

Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, is set to debut its COSI brand in southwest Thailand with the opening of COSI Krabi Ao Nang Beach on October 23, 2020.

Styled as “The Lifestyle Hotel for the Freedom Loving Traveller,” COSI Krabi Ao Nang will follow in the trendsetting footsteps of its sister hotels in Koh Samui and Pattaya.

Capturing the youthful energy of the hotel is a series of red hawk murals – a motif chosen to symbolise freedom – specially created for COSI Krabi by award-winning street artist Rukkit Kuanhaweth.

COSI’s signature social vibe is cultivated with The Hub, the heart of the hotel designed as a chill-out space to watch a film or a game, get some work done at the coworking space, and mingle with like-minded travellers any time day or night.

Also central to the COSI lifestyle is 24-hour convenience, which, in addition to the 24-hr Hub, extends to a café, COSI Fit fitness centre, and a self-service laundromat, all open around the clock.

The smart hotel provides all the necessary comforts for today’s connected generation. Each of COSI Krabi’s 142 rooms comes fully equipped with power shower, free Wi-Fi, Smart TV, bedside USB ports, in-room safe, and a small retro fridge. Guests have a choice of three room types, including king or twin bed configurations, and a COSI Plus room which features a king bed and bunk bed, ideal for a small group of friends or young family seeking the social and connected COSI experience.

When COSI guests are not out and about exploring all that Krabi has to offer, they can unwind at the hotel’s rooftop pool, complete with underwater speakers, and enjoy the stunning views of Ao Nang’s iconic limestone rocks.

Rock climbing holds adorn feature walls around the hotel, referencing Krabi’s reputation as a world-class rock climbing and bouldering destination. In the guest rooms, headboard designs draw inspiration from iconic long-tail boats that ply the waters in southern Thailand.

Guests who wish to explore more of the destination need not go far, as the hotel is located within walking distance from Ao Nang Beach and the town’s nightlife and restaurants. Further afield, adventure-loving travellers can visit and explore the region’s caves, go rock climbing on its soaring limestone cliffs, and go in search of offshore island gems.

“Krabi is a beautiful destination, and with the opening of COSI Krabi, we look forward to providing a trendy base for freedom-loving travellers exploring the region. After months of preparation, my team and I are very excited to start welcoming guests this month,” said Rutjiret Ananphong, General Manager, COSI Krabi Ao Nang Beach.

To celebrate its opening, COSI Krabi Ao Nang is offering an “Even Stronger Together” package with rates starting at THB 720 net, which includes THB 100 food & drink credit per person per night, and Central Group shopping discount vouchers worth THB 700. Guests can also enjoy free early check-in from 9 a.m., and late check-out up to 9 p.m. for stays on Sundays to Thursdays, subject to availability.

For more information and reservations, please visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com/th/even-stronger-together/

COSI Room from 18 – 22 sqm with twin beds

Café 247, the social hub of the hotel, stays open around the clock

Rooftop swimming pool at COSI Krabi Ao Nang Beach

ABOUT CENTARA

Centara Hotels & Resorts is Thailand’s leading hotel operator. Its 81 properties span all major Thai destinations plus the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, China, Japan, Oman, Qatar, Cambodia, Turkey, Indonesia and the UAE. Centara’s portfolio comprises six brands – Centara Reserve, Centara Grand Hotels & Resorts, Centara Hotels & Resorts, Centara Boutique Collection, Centra by Centara and COSI Hotels – ranging from 5-star city hotels and luxurious island retreats to family resorts and affordable lifestyle concepts supported by innovative technology. It also operates state-of-the-art convention centres and has its own award-winning spa brand, Cenvaree. Throughout the collection, Centara delivers and celebrates the hospitality and values Thailand is famous for including gracious service, exceptional food, pampering spas and the importance of families. Centara’s distinctive culture and diversity of formats allow it to serve and satisfy travellers of nearly every age and lifestyle.

Over the next five years Centara aims to become a top 100 global hotel group, while spreading its footprint into new continents and market niches. As Centara continues to expand, a growing base of loyal customers will find the company’s unique style of hospitality in more locations. Centara’s global loyalty programme, Centara The1, reinforces their loyalty with rewards, privileges and special member pricing.

Find out more about Centara at www.CentaraHotelsResorts.com

