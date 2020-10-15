Skyservice Business Aviation announces leadership transition

Canada’s Skyservice Business Aviation today announced that Benjamin J. Murray will join Skyservice as President and Chief Operating Officer effective November 1, 2020 to drive the Company’s strategic direction, operations and continuing growth.

Following a period of transition, Mr. Murray will assume the role of President and Chief Executive Officer in early 2021. Emlyn David, currently President and Chief Executive Officer, will retain the role of Chief Executive Officer through the transition and subsequently serve as Vice Chair of the Company’s Board of Directors where he will provide guidance and strategic expertise to support Skyservice’s growth objectives. Mr. David remains a significant owner of Skyservice alongside InstarAGF Asset Management Inc., which owns and operates a portfolio of critical infrastructure businesses in North America.

Mr. Murray has more than 20 years of leadership and operational experience in business aviation in North America, including progressively responsible roles with NetJets Inc., the largest private aviation company in the world, including as President and Chief Executive Officer of its subsidiary Executive Jet Management, where he doubled revenue in less than two years, enhanced the breadth and quality of its services, and strengthened its profitability and market position. Mr. Murray also served with Landmark Aviation as President, Aircraft Management and Charter, building the enterprise into the second largest aircraft management company in the United States. Most recently, Mr. Murray was Founder and Managing Member of North Star Solutions, LLC, a corporate aviation consulting company serving the aviation and mobility needs of international blue-chip clients.

“We are delighted to welcome an executive of Ben’s calibre to the Skyservice family where he will guide and manage the future growth of Skyservice and build on our leading position in the Canadian market, which has further strengthened with the recent completion and launch of our new world class Business Aviation Centre at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport and the acquisition of Muskoka Aircraft Center, a unique aviation service center,” said Mr. David. “The success of Skyservice over the past 35 years is a direct result of the strength and loyalty of all of our employees and the trust of our clients and partners. I look forward to working closely with Ben through the transition and to supporting Skyservice’s continuing success when I become Vice Chair.”

“Skyservice has a strong reputation and brand that is renowned internationally along with tremendous growth potential. I share Skyservice’s commitment to safety and service excellence and am excited to contribute to this next chapter in the Company’s long heritage as an award-winning business aviation leader,” said Mr. Murray. “I am honoured to partner with Emlyn and the rest of the Skyservice team to evolve and execute Skyservice’s growth strategy in Canada and the United States, and to deliver innovative, best-in-class solutions to meet all of our clients’ aviation needs.”

“We thank Emlyn for his leadership and commitment to Skyservice and are delighted we will continue to benefit from his expertise in the years ahead as a co-owner and Vice Chair of the business,” said Gregory J. Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of InstarAGF Asset Management Inc. “Ben is a seasoned executive with deep passion for aviation and a proven ability to drive sustainable profitable growth. We extend a warm welcome to Ben as he joins the Skyservice family for our next phase of growth.”