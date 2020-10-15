Japan – Hawaii, and Hawaii -Japan Travel Bubbles

Why is it that the Japanese love Hawaii and visiting Hawaii more than any other vacation destination in the world?

Visitors from Japan make up a substantial part of the travel and tourism industry for Hawaii. The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) today approved Japan’s Testing Procedure for Pre-Travel Testing Program, effectively announcing an upcoming travel bubble between Hawaii and Japan.

DOH has approved the COVID-19 Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) authorized by Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare. Proof of a negative test result from trusted testing partners in Japan will allow travelers from that country to bypass the 14-day quarantine upon arrival in Hawai‘i.

DOH is currently in discussions with various Japanese medical institutions as it secures a list of trusted testing partners in Japan. Once the list is established, the pre-travel program will be launched for Japan. Information and updates will be posted on https://hawaiicovid19.com/.

Japanese nationals traveling abroad are still subject to a 14-day quarantine upon their return to the country, but Hawaii Tourism officials hope this will be a small price to pay for a Hawaii Holiday.

Travel restrictions on U.S. travel to Japan still remain in place. The State of Hawaii is set to begin its pre-travel testing program for U.S. mainland travelers tomorrow.

