Japan – Hawaii, and Hawaii -Japan Travel Bubbles
Aloha Kakahiaka meets Ohayo Gozaimasu
Why is it that the Japanese love Hawaii and visiting Hawaii more than any other vacation destination in the world?
Visitors from Japan make up a substantial part of the travel and tourism industry for Hawaii. The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) today approved Japan’s Testing Procedure for Pre-Travel Testing Program, effectively announcing an upcoming travel bubble between Hawaii and Japan.
DOH has approved the COVID-19 Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) authorized by Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare. Proof of a negative test result from trusted testing partners in Japan will allow travelers from that country to bypass the 14-day quarantine upon arrival in Hawai‘i.
DOH is currently in discussions with various Japanese medical institutions as it secures a list of trusted testing partners in Japan. Once the list is established, the pre-travel program will be launched for Japan. Information and updates will be posted on https://hawaiicovid19.com/.
Japanese nationals traveling abroad are still subject to a 14-day quarantine upon their return to the country, but Hawaii Tourism officials hope this will be a small price to pay for a Hawaii Holiday.
Travel restrictions on U.S. travel to Japan still remain in place. The State of Hawaii is set to begin its pre-travel testing program for U.S. mainland travelers tomorrow.