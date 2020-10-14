Air Canada reopens Calgary Maple Leaf Lounge with biosafety measures

Air Canada today announced the re-opening of its Maple Leaf Lounge at YYC Calgary International Airport on October 15, 2020 with leading biosafety measures featuring enhanced new protocols for the well-being of customers and employees. With the aim to support local business, the Maple Leaf Lounge, open daily to eligible customers travelling on domestic flights, spotlights Calgary- and Canadian-based products.

“We are pleased to again welcome eligible customers to our Maple Leaf Lounge at YYC Calgary International Airport. We have extended our industry-leading biosafety measures already in place at our lounges in Toronto and Vancouver to our Calgary lounge, ensuring the safety of customers and employees alike. This includes electrostatic spraying as part of our significantly enhanced cleaning procedures for additional peace of mind, and new touchless processes, such as the ability to order individually prepared as well as pre-packaged food directly to your seat from your smartphone,” said Andrew Yiu, Vice President, Product, at Air Canada.

“To mark the re-opening of our Calgary Maple Leaf Lounge, we’re introducing a featured wine chosen by our sommelier Veronique Rivest and her selections, known as ‘Veronique’s Pick,’ will be rolled out across the lounge network going forward. Her first pick is Cedar Creek Estate Chardonnay Okanagan Valley 2018, from BC’s Okanagan Valley. Also new, customers now have meal options developed by three of our panel of celebrated Canadian Chefs at the same lounge, Chef David Hawksworth, Chef Antonio Park and Chef Jerome Ferrer, that pay tribute to local ingredients and support local suppliers. We are also very pleased to offer Calgary’s acclaimed Village Ice Cream’s locally hand-made artisanal ice cream as a delightful treat for our customers,” concluded Mr. Yiu.

“The re-opening of Air Canada’s Calgary Maple Leaf Lounge is proof how we and our partners are re-thinking these important spaces with industry-leading health and safety measures. Together with our #FlyHealthyYYC airport program – which just achieved ACI World Airport Health Accreditation – our passengers can be confident from the moment they walk into YYC, go through security, come to the Maple Leaf Lounge, and board their aircraft, that we and our partners have done everything we can to make it a safe trip,” said Chris Miles, Vice President, Operations and Infrastructure at The Calgary Airport Authority.

Multi-layered Biosafety Measures



Air Canada’s Maple Leaf Lounge experience incorporates several multi-layered biosafety measures to enhance health and safety. Highlights include: mandatory face coverings for customers and employees, plexiglass partitions at welcome desks, pre-packaged food and a modified assisted beverage service. As well, to better safeguard customers, attendants will continuously clean lounge seating and restrooms, and enhanced cleaning measures include using electrostatic units and medical grade disinfectants. The new lounge services will also offer several touchless features, including presentation of all reading materials in digital format through PressReader and our AC @ La Table menu ordering app that allows customers to order hot snacks directly from their seat by simply scanning a QR code or tapping a NFC chip.