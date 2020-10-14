Seychelles Islands Shares the Spotlight at Black Travel Summit

Destination Seychelles will be placed under the limelight at the Black Travel Summit conference titled, “Movement” set to take place over two days starting from October 17, 2020.

The Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) has joined forces with the American travel experts “Travel Moor Often,” a leading tourism service provider and directory for people of color, to promote the destination at the event, which will focus on showcasing black travel industry professionals.

The two-day virtual event will combine 26 speakers from around the globe, including content creators and Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) Regional Director for Africa and the Americas, Mr. David Germain representing the destination.

Uniting a plethora of travel experts comprising of entrepreneurs, influencers, bloggers, travel companies and many others, allowing participants to meet influencers, learn from industry professionals, or network with other travelers.

The event will also include several seminars and workshops centered on black representation in the travel industry and effectively supporting black-owned businesses in the travel industry.

Hosted by some of the most renowned entrepreneurs in the black travel community, the event presents an opportunity for the island destination to put forward its best features to attract travelers from this specific segment.

By being part of the Black Travel Summit “Movement” Webinar, the STB team will also have direct interaction with travel experts from the USA resulting in first-hand information that will essential to the advancements of its local tourism industry.

Topics of discussion will include “Travel Writing,” “Intersectional identities in the travel space,” “Investing in Africa,” and dialogues about representation and building communities up, just to name a few.

Furthermore, the event supports a cause, collaborating with Dream Defenders to support the fight for racial and social justice.

Mrs. Sherin Francis, the Seychelles Tourism Board Chief Executive, mentioned that the event is a great opportunity for the destination.

“We are honored to be a part of an event celebrating the African Diaspora, giving us a chance to pay tribute to this part of our heritage, which created the melting pot which we now boast to visitors who come to our shores. The event will also allow us to tap into a segment that needs more attention and to identify the essentials of its requirements and see where we can improve in helping our local tourism industry flourish,” said the STB Chief Executive.

As part of the destination’s participation, the STB’s presentation will also feature a “Kanmtole” dance, showcasing Seychelles’ Creole culture in this October month, which is the creole month and the video of the song “Nou bann Zil,” written and composed by Mr. David Andre for the occasion of the 250 years’ celebrations in August 2020.

According to the tourism and travel research firm Mandala Research 2018 report, black travelers are a valuable and untapped audience for the tourism industry, the black American community spent $63 billion on travel, and the number is expected to grow to $90 billion in coming years.

